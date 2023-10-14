Mexican Senate President Ana Lilia Rivera has said the suit gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched her heart and brought them closer.

“We are brothers and sisters forever. This gift given by Modi ji has touched my heart. It has brought us closer, and it is, a part of me that I’m taking back to Mexico,” the Mexican Senate President said.

Ana Lilia Rivera on Friday tied a Rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hand at the P20 Summit in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial, characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation.

Both countries are large emerging economies, with similar socio-economic development priorities and constraints, and have democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems, as well as convergent worldviews, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two-day P20 Summit in New Delhi concluded successfully on Saturday, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla thanking all the dignitaries for their contribution to the success of the event in India.

There were all together four high-level sessions that were held during the P20 Summit — Accelerating SDGs, Sustainable Energy Transition, Women-led Development, and Transformation in People’s Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

On the first day of the summit itself, the joint declaration for the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) was adopted with consensus to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace.

The concluding part of the declaration mentioned, that the members reaffirmed their commitment to continue “joint work to make an effective and meaningful parliamentary contribution to the G20 process, as appreciated by the G20 Leaders.”

“I am confident the discussions that were held on SDGs, green energy, women-led development and digital public infrastructure and your valuable views and inputs will further strengthen the G20 process for human-centred development,” Om Birla said in valedictory session.

“The discussions held over the past two days have clearly underlined the importance of the parliamentary dimension of the G20 and have also established how our Parliaments can work together to achieve the collective goals of One Earth, One Family and One Future,” Birla said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)