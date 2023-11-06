Hours after her deep fake video started making rounds on the internet, actress Rashmika Mandanna took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her ordeal and concerns over the misuse of technology, particularly regarding the deep fake video. Rashmika Mandanna said she feels really hurt to share this and has to talk about the deepfake video of her that was being spread online. The actress also stressed that the misuse of technology is extremely scary for everyone.

Mandanna thanked her family, friends, and well-wishers for all the protection and for being her support system. However, the actress noted that she couldn’t imagine how she would have tackled this situation if this had happened when she was in school or college.

In her post, Rashmika Mandanna emphasised that it is an urgent need for us as a community to address the misuse of technology before more people get affected by ‘identity theft’. She also tagged the Cyberabad Police, Cyber-safety and Cybersecurity awareness handles maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Maharashtra Cyber Cell unit.

Rashmika said, “Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

“Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft, “ the actress added.

It is important to note that a video has been circulating for quite some time, especially on Instagram. In this video, a girl, whose face has been altered to resemble that of Rashmika Mandanna, is seen entering an elevator. However, the edited video was created using deep fake technology. The girl in the video is Instagram model Zara Patel, and she uploaded the original video on 9th October in which her face is clearly visible. However, through deep fake technology, the creator of the edited video superimposed actress Rashmika Mandanna’s face onto Patel’s.

The issue was first raised by an X user with the handle Abhisheksays asserting, “There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India.”

When the deep fake video was flagged, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan also responded to it saying, “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

In simple terms, deep fake technology misappropriates the identity of another person. Similar to the filters (such as puppy faces, miniatures, or age/gender fluidity) found in photo-editing apps or software, it superimposes the facial features of another person. However, unlike most unharmful filters which were used for fun or for embellishing one’s physical appearance, deep fake technology comes under cyber crime and identity theft. It poses serious risks, as with deep fake technology mischievous players could attribute inflammatory remarks that can cause serious repercussions.

There have been a plethora of deep fake videos of several world leaders giving vile threats to their adversaries which could potentially lead to a diplomatic row between nations or even get them on the brink of war. Similarly, notable celebrities, including actors, singers, politicians etc have been prone to be used in adult or pornographic content via deep fake technology which till now has been a completely unchecked arena by legislatures throughout the world.