The 38th Match of World Cup 2023 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh witnessed an unprecedented scenario playing out which has added a new chapter to the rivalry between the two Asian cricketing sides. For those unversed, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews was given ‘Time Out’ by the on-field umpires when Bangladeshi captain Shakib Al Hasan refused to withdraw their appeal in the 25th over of the match.

With that, Mathews bagged an unfavourable record to his name becoming the first cricketer in history to be ‘Timed Out’ in an International match. This controversial yet historical first ‘Time Out’ dismissal has since then dominated the cricketing circles with both sides offering their own perspective and claims regarding what transpired. So, here is a simple and chronological takeaway of the Mathews-Shakib saga which would hover for times to come whenever the two sides train guns at each other on the 22-yard pitch.

The Controversial Dismissal

The controversy erupted in the 25th over when Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews walked into bat. Reportedly, he had walked sluggishly to the pitch and before he was about to take guard, the strap of his helmet broke off. As per Cricketing news portals, without taking permission from the umpires, Mathews called for a new helmet.

However, by the time the substitute rushed out to bring a new helmet, the stipulated time, as per World Cup rules (two minutes in a World Cup match and three minutes in other international matches), had already elapsed. This claim, however, has been disputed by the Sri Lankan side.

Consequently, while the umpires were having a word with Mathews, Bangladesh raised an appeal for a time-out. Despite repeated explanations and pleading before on-field Umpires – Richard Illingworth and Marais Erasmus and Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh didn’t budge and the umpires had to oblige. The scoreline read, “Shakib to Mathews, Timed Out!!” meaning that Mathews was given Time Out without facing a delivery.

While Bangladesh and the 4th Umpire defended the Time Out dismissal invoking the ICC rules, Sri Lanka has disputed the claim saying that they still had 5 more seconds before Angelo Mathews suffered an equipment malfunction. Subsequently, the game progressed with never-ending debate around the peculiar dismissal.

To put it simply, as per ICC rules (in World Cup matches), after a dismissal or retirement, the new batter has to come into ‘play’ within 2 minutes. In other International matches except World Cups, the stipulated time is 3 minutes.

The 4th Umpire’s take over the fiasco

After the end of the first innings, Former West Indian Cricketer Ian Bishop interviewed Fourth Umpire Adrian Holdstock. Defending the dismissal, Holdstock claimed that Mathews had indeed exceeded the time limit even before the helmet strap came off, as reported by ICC’s official website.

He explained, “ICC World Cup playing conditions supersede the MCC laws of cricket. When it comes to the timed out, at the fall of a wicket, or even retirement of a batter, the incoming batter has to be in position and ready to receive the ball within two minutes, or his other partner to receive the ball in two minutes.”

When Bishop asked him again whether Mathews failed to report within two minutes, Holdstock added, “Yes, that’s correct, the two minutes had already elapsed before he had received the next delivery.”

When asked about the equipment failure (the helmet strap breaking off), the Fourth Umpire claimed that it was the duty of the batter to make sure their equipment was in place. It is important to note that Mathews responded to the Umpire’s observation during his press conference, stressing that it was an accident, and he could not have predicted it.

Speaking with Bishop, Holdstock added, “As a batter, you need to make sure you have all your equipment in place, in order to make sure you get here. Actually, you have to be ready to receive the ball within two minutes – not get ready or prepare to take your guard. Technically, you should be there within 15 seconds to make sure all these things are in place before you actually receive the ball.”

During Bangladesh’s batting, Angelo Mathews dismissed well-set Shakib Al Hasan. Celebrating the dismissal, Mathews looked towards his wrist gesturing that it was time for Shakib to go.

Nonetheless, Bangladesh secured two points by winning the game with 3 wickets and 53 balls to spare. However, at the conclusion of the match, Sri Lankan players refused to have the customary handshake with the Bangladeshi team, showing clear signs that things had not been ironed out between the two Asian sides post the dismissal.

In fact, discussion regarding the dismissal virtually hijacked both players’ Post-match Press conferences. First, it was the winning captain Shakib Al Hasan who defended his team saying that they were well within the rules which was followed by Angelo Mathews who presented ‘evidence’ to back his claims while training guns at Bangladesh and Shakib Al Hasan.

We were well within the rules: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan

When a sports journalist asked Shakib whether he regretted his decision to appeal in that situation, the Bangladeshi skipper said, “No, not at all. I mean, one of our fielders came to me and said if you go by the law, he’s out because he had not taken guard within the time frame.”

He added, “So then I appealed to the umpire. We played the Under-19 World Cup together, so I have known Angelo for a long time since 2006. Yeah, I’m better within the rules.”

Regarding the query, ‘if it was against the spirit of cricket’, Shakib replied, “Well, then ICC should change the rules.”

Regarding his discussion with Mathews during the incident, Shakib said, “He came and asked me whether I will withdraw my appeal or not. I said, ‘You know, I understand your situation’. It was unfortunate, but I don’t want to.”

It’s disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh: Sri Lankan All-round Angelo Mathews provides evidence

During his turn to address the post-match press conference, Mathews refuted Shakib and Fourth Umpire’s claim asserting that he was ready before the timer had run out.

He said, “So, we have the video evidence where from the time the catch was taken, and then from the time I walked into the crease, I still had five seconds after breaking my helmet. So, we talk about the safety of the players – you guys tell me if It’s right for me to take my guard without my helmet on? It’s just pure common sense.”

Mathews emphasised, “I have two minutes to get to the crease and get myself ready, which I did. And then it was an equipment malfunction. And I don’t know where the common sense went, because obviously it’s disgraceful from Shakib and Bangladesh.”

Slamming the Bangladeshi side, Mathews stressed that it was wrong for the Bangladeshi team to stoop to that level. He added that it was unfortunate that it happened in a game against Bangladesh as according to him any other team would not have done that.

The Lankan all-rounder added, “If they want to play cricket like that, stoop to that level, it is something wrong drastically. If I got late, past my two minutes and the law says I have to get ready in two minutes, I still had five more seconds to go. It was just pure commonsense.

He added, “In my 15 years, I have never seen a team going down to this level. Obviously, umpires could have checked upstairs (with the TV umpire). I’m not saying that if I had been there I would have won the match. We need to have commonsense, it was clearly a malfunction. I didn’t pull it (strap) and break it. I was in complete shock. Unfortunately, it happens with Bangladesh. I don’t think any other team would do that.”

When asked about the Sri Lankan side’s refusal to shake hands with the Bangladeshi team, Mathews said, “You need to respect people who respect us. It doesn’t mean that they have to respect the game itself. I mean, we all are ambassadors of this beautiful game.”

He said, “Until today I had the utmost respect for him (Shakib) and the Bangladesh team, obviously we all play to win and if it is within the rules it is fine. But within two minutes I was there…we have video evidence. We will bring out a statement later. I am talking with proof from the time the catch was taken and then I got to the crease.”

Taking to X, Mathews also shared the ‘video evidence’ claiming that he still had 5 more seconds at the time his helmet strap came off.

Replying to ICC’s post, he tweeted, “4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this, please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn’t face the bowler without a helmet.”

In another tweet, he shared two screenshots with Time stamps on it. The image shows the time when Sadheera got out and the time when Angelo Mathews’ helmet malfunctioned. According to the timestamp and Sri Lanka’s claim, the stipulated two-minute time limit had not expired when the incident occurred, and this is the central point of contention in this controversial dismissal.