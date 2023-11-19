Sunday, November 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAustralia wins the 13th ODI Cricket World Cup by defeating India by 6 wickets...
CricketFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Australia wins the 13th ODI Cricket World Cup by defeating India by 6 wickets in Ahmedabad, slow middle overs cost the host the title

Responding to India's 240 run in 50 overs for 10 wickets, Australia scored 241 runs in just 43 overs and lost just 4 wickets

Paurush Gupta
21

In a massive disappointment for over a lakh spectators in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and crores of cricket fans in the country, India lost the final in the ICC World Cup against Australia, the first loss in the tournament. Australia won the match by 6 wickets, easily chasing a target of 240 runs in 43 overs.

Travis Head led the victory with 137 runs in 120 balls, aided by Marnus Labuschagne. Head was out with just one needed to win, and they scored 241 in 43 overs after the loss of 4 wickets.

After a brief moment of scare, the Australian batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschange steaded the ship to the finish line prompting the Pat Cummins-led side to lift their sixth World Cup trophy. The duo stitched a 192-run partnership when the Aussies were rocked by three quick back-to-back wickets and were in shaky waters at 47-3 inside the first powerplay. 

While Head maintained a near run-a-ball strike rate throughout his innings and scored an impactful ton, Labuschange upped his game when it mattered the most. In a low-scoring game, he held the one end despite pitch spitting odds balls at times. 

Strikingly, right from the toss, Australians demonstrated the hunger to stretch their record of the most number of World Cup titles and choked runs for the Indian batters once Indian skipper Rohit Sharma departed courtesy of Travis Head’s spectacular running catch. The boundaries were hard to come by, at one time, cautious Indian batters could only manage to strike just a boundary in around 30-odd overs. Notably, the odd bad balls were backed by precise field settings and fired-up Australian fielders throwing themselves around. 

On the other hand, Indian batters particularly opener Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer allowed nerves to get the better of them and knicked at all the wrong times. In their less-than-over innings, they looked shaky and added pressure to toll up on the Indian squad.  

However, the old adage that it is the middle overs game that decides the fate of any close encounter again manifested in the much-awaited finals. The biggest difference between both sides and one that ended India’s hope is how India and Australia played through the middle overs. While India, rocked by back-to-back two wickets of Rohit and Iyer, struggled to score at more than 2-3 per over even against Australia’s sixth balling option. 

Additionally, whenever Indian batters were on the brink of putting their foot down on the accelerator after consolidation they suffered major blows. Virat Kohli, who has been in stellar form and ended as the leading run scorer in this World Cup 2023 tournament, chopped on Cummin’s delivery. 

Australia, on the other hand, despite being under pressure after three wickets, churned runs at will in the middle overs, and with an odd boundary here and there, they kept narrowing the gap till the time ensuring a convincing victory. 

After negating the moving ball by Indian pacers Shami and Bumrah who had their tail up, Head and Labuschange stitched 192 the record run-partnership in any World Cup final.  

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Paurush Gupta
Paurush Gupta
Proud Bhartiya, Hindu, Karma believer. Accidental Journalist who loves to read and write. Keen observer of National Politics and Geopolitics. Cinephile.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com