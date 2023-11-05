A female government official appointed as deputy director of the Karnataka geology department was hacked to death at her Bengaluru residence on 4 November (Saturday) by unidentified individuals. The deceased had been identified as K S Pratima, a 37 to 43-year-old senior geologist employed by the mines and geology department.

The tragedy happened in Kuvempu Nagar, Doddakallasandra where she lived with her child in a leased home on the first floor of a building. The incident was discovered on the morning of 5 November and was reported to have transpired late on Saturday night after she returned home, according to the authorities.

Her husband was visiting his hometown of Teerthahalli and she was by herself at home when the attack occurred. The incident was brought before Bengaluru’s Subramanya Pura Police Station.

Officials informed that she was strangulated before her throat was slit by the accused. The victim’s brother had called her on Saturday night and Sunday morning, and he went to see her when he didn’t hear back. “When he came to visit, he found the body. We have checked the CCTV at the entrance of the road,” a police officer said.

Suresh, a neighbour of the woman mentioned, “She has been living there for eight years and she was living with her son. This is a rented house. She was doing well with everyone, there were no problems with anyone.”

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru South addressed the media and revealed, “As usual, around 8 pm on Saturday, the deceased Pratima returned home. As she did not respond to phone calls last night and this morning, her elder brother came to her house to check and get to know about her murder. He informed the police.”

He proclaimed, “Forensic and technical teams are at work on the spot. Three teams have been formed for investigation. We will be able to share further information, once we get to know exactly what happened.” He added that there had been no jewellery or valuables taken from her home.

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah remarked that he would look into the matter further and that the motive for the murder was still unclear. “I just got to know about it. We will inquire into it. It seems that she was staying alone (in Bengaluru), while her husband was in his native village. The reason is not yet known, we will inquire into it.”

Cops noted that efforts are currently being made to track down the attackers and a case has been launched regarding the instance. They believed that the murder might have been committed by people she knew. According to preliminary assessments, it is assumed that the officer’s death was ordered by those engaged in illicit mining. Police continue to inquire into the matter and a formal statement is still pending.

Karnataka has long been plagued by the threat of unauthorised sand mining. Despite the state government’s promises to take action, illegal mining in coastal areas persists unabatedly.