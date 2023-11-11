Today (Saturday, November 12), the students of IIT Bombay and volunteers of a student organisation called Vivek Vichar Manch protested at the main entrance of IIT Bombay. The protest was organized to demand the immediate termination of Prof Sharmistha Saha, who had according to the students, used her “position” to invite radical leftist Sudhanva Deshpande, a radical leftist actor-director who glorified Hamas terrorists during his talk.

X handle ‘IIT B for Bharat’, claimed to be operated by a group of IIT-B students also wrote, “The students & alumni of @iitbombay along with volunteers of @VivekVicharMnch strongly protested against the glorification of terrorists in IITB classrooms. While vehemently condemning the abuse of academic freedom to whitewash acts of terror, they demanded the permanent termination and arrest of Prof Sharmistha Saha and Sudhanva Deshpande.

IIT-Bombay students create ruckus as varsity invites author Devdutt Pattanaik

Prior to this, a group of students of the IIT Bombay created a ruckus on Friday, November 10. They were protesting against the varsity for inviting author Devdutt Pattanaik on the campus to deliver a lecture.

Devdutt Pattanaik is well-known for misinterpreting Hindu scriptures and has a history of hurling sexist, misogynist and sexual abuses frequently on social media. Contending that Devdutt Patnaik’s lectures are unnecessary and pointless, students of IIT Bombay said that many students have gone home for Diwali and the varsity taking advantage of the skeleton population on campus, organised the event.

Meanwhile, on Friday, volunteers of a student organization called Vivek Vichar Manch also wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner saying that a group of people are engaged in polluting the environment of the college campus. They urged the commissioner to take action against “elements” who were “vitiating the campus’ environment” and “instigating students” by adopting “divisive policies”.

IIT-Bombay student files police complaint against professor for inviting radical leftist Sudhanva Deshpande

All of this came after, it was reported on November 8 that a student of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) filed a police complaint for allegedly extending an invitation to a pro-Hamas activist to give a talk at the institute.

According to the media report, a student of IIT Bombay named Omkar Supekar is a witness and complainant. Supekar has reportedly filed a complaint seeking action against Professor Sharmishtha Saha. It is alleged that Prof Shah invited Sudhanva Deshpande to conduct the lecture. Notably, Deshpande is an actor/director associated with Jana Natya Manch and is seen as a radical leftist.

It is alleged that Deshpande supported Hamas and terrorists during the talk. Highlighting this, the complainant has sought action against him.

The lecture reportedly was given on Monday (November 6), when incidentally the Vice President of India was also invited to a separate lecture in the institute.

IIT-Bombay cancels Prof Achin Vanaik’s lecture on Israel-Palestine conflict

It is important to note that on 7th November, the IIT Bombay announced the cancellation of a talk that was slated to be held earlier on Monday but was postponed to Tuesday. The proposed talk which now stands cancelled would have been given by the controversial Professor-turned-activist Achin Vanaik who recently courtesy controversy for his pro-Hamas and anti-Hindu remarks in the garb of giving a lecture on ‘Israel-Palestine conflict and its history’.