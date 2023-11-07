The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have opened up a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians in Gaza. The route will allow civilians to move from the north, where Israeli forces are conducting military operations against Hamas, to the south.

“The IDF has repeatedly called on the residents of Gaza City to evacuate from the area, and continues to urge them to do so. We are not at war with the people of Gaza,” the IDF posted on X, formerly Twitter. The IDF has urged civilians to move south of Wadi Gaza.

The IDF also allowed a four-hour humanitarian passage from 10 am to 2 pm to Wadi Gaza. IDF Spokesperson Avichai Adraee said, “Although Hamas is harming the ongoing humanitarian efforts and using the residents of Gaza as human shields, the IDF will today allow a humanitarian passage from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on the Salah al-Din road to Wadi Gaza (south of the Gaza Strip).” The forces published drone footage showing Gaza civilians moving south on the road.

The Wadi Gaza is Gaza’s only coastal wetland rich in biodiversity. Millions of birds migrate through Israel and neighbouring territories twice a year. The Wadi Gaza is located at the centre of the Gaza Strip.

The wetland is naturally sustained by rainfed springs that start more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the east, in the hills near Hebron in the West Bank. Within Gaza, it twists and turns before spilling into the Mediterranean Sea.

The wetlands had remained dry for decades and were revived only after UN intervention. What with Hamas’s terror rule in the Strip, the wetlands too have become a stinking scrap of land ridden with mosquitoes and garbage.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues to hamper evacuation efforts by attacking Israeli troops that are working to open up humanitarian corridors for Palestinians. The IDF has released several footage exposing how the terrorist group has been keeping civilians from escaping the war-ridden areas in the Strip.

The IDF has alleged that Hamas has been launching mortars and anti-tank guided missiles at the troops working to open up evacuation routes for Gazan civilians.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the possibility of ‘tactical pauses’ to provide civilians with opportunities to depart safely, allow aid to enter to help civilians in need, and enable the release of hostages.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank on Monday morning, the White House said in a statement.