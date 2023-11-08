Wednesday, November 8, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka govt suspends KEONICS MD, accused of demanding bribe in exchange for clearing bills...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka govt suspends KEONICS MD, accused of demanding bribe in exchange for clearing bills worth Rs 300 crores

The action comes a day after it was reported that the President of KEONICS contractors' association has charged Sangappa with demanding a 10 to 12 per cent bribe in exchange for clearing bills worth Rs 300 crore

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge is the chairman of KEONICS
7

The managing director (MD) of Karnataka Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KEONICS), Sangappa, who has been accused of demanding a bribe in exchange for the release of clearing payments, has reportedly been suspended by the Karnataka government.

The action comes a day after it was reported that the President of KEONICS contractors’ association has charged Sangappa with demanding a 10 to 12 per cent bribe in exchange for clearing bills worth Rs 300 crore.

Vasant Bangera, President of KEONICS contractors’ association alleged that Sangappa justified his demand by claiming that he spent Rs 3-4 crore for the MD post and needed to provide money to officials at the top.

Interestingly, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge occupies the topmost position as the chairman of KEONICS, as is listed on its website too. Republic Kannada quoted Bangera asking why should he pay the bribe when he has committed no wrong.

Sangappa is a 2016 batch IAS officer who was appointed as MD of KEONICS in September this year. On 4th November, contractors staged protests outside KEONICS MD Sangappa’s office due to payments that have been outstanding for the past eight months.

Contractors have reportedly alleged that Rs 150 crore payment is outstanding. These contractors arrived for the protests from different parts of the state demanding that the outstanding payment be released and tenders be resumed.

Moreover, one of the contractors also attempted suicide by consuming poison. The contractor, named Syed, is reportedly awaiting a pending payment of Rs 60 lakh. While Syed was saved, other contractors warned that they would only be left with the option to consume poison if their demand was not met.

Charges of commission have also been levelled against Sangappa. Over 450 contractors are reportedly awaiting payment from KEONICS. Sangappa had said that the pending payment would be released by the 21st of October but the dues reportedly remain outstanding.

The money was supposed to be released on 15th September. The contractors have accused Sangappa of delaying the commission payment by preparing and signing the cheques only to cancel them later.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Corruption in the name of green hydrogen and lithium: Portugal govt falls after PM Antonio Costa faces criminal investigation over major scandal

OpIndia Staff -

‘The threat of terrorism needs to be eliminated’: Israel envoy Naor Gilon says terrorists from Iraq, Syria came back to live in Kerala

Siddhi Somani -

Forced conversion, chief a professor at Owaisi’s university, aim of turning India Islamic and more: Modi govt may ban pro Hamas Hizb-ut-Tahrir

OpIndia Staff -

YouTube’s biggest cricket archive Robelinda2 terminated, fans hack website responsible for copyright strike

OpIndia Staff -

In this Rajasthan constituency, Congress candidate, a Muslim preacher’s son, is set to face off against a Hindu seer – the BJP candidate: How...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Yes, I did it on purpose’: Arab Muslim woman says after ramming car into what she believed was a Jewish school in Indianapolis, USA

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala honour killing: Abees Muhammed kills minor daughter by force-feeding her herbicide, because she had a boyfriend in school

OpIndia Staff -

Plaques of ‘those who believe in God are idiots’, EVR statues to be removed from outside Temples in TN, HR&CE to go: Annamalai’s powerful...

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab AG argues to stop paddy MSP as ‘one-day solution’ for stubble burning, but this is how AAP has been playing politics on it...

Anurag -

Assam Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah arrested for hate speech against Hindus saints, had said, ‘Wherever there is rape, a Sadhu is involved’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
35,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com