The President of Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) contractors’ association has charged the head of the state organisation of demanding a bribe in exchange for clearing bills, Republic Kannada revealed in an exclusive report. As per the report, a 12 per cent commission was demanded in exchange of clearing pending bills.

Vasant Bangera, President of KEONICS contractors’ association, has accused the Managing Director (MD) Sangappa, alleging that the latter sought a 10 to 12 per cent commission in exchange for clearing dues which amounted to approximately Rs 300 crore. Bangera alleged that Sangappa justified his demand by claiming that he spent Rs 3-4 crore for the MD post and needed to provide money to officials at the top.

Interestingly, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge occupies the topmost position as the chairman of KEONICS, as is listed on its website too. Republic Kannada quoted Bangera asking why should he pay the bribe when he has committed no wrong.

Sangappa is a 2016 batch IAS officer who was appointed as MD of KEONICS in September this year. On 4th November, contractors staged protests outside KEONICS MD Sangappa’s office due to payments that have been outstanding for the past eight months.

Contractors have reportedly alleged that Rs 150 crore payment is outstanding. These contractors arrived for the protests from different parts of the state demanding that the outstanding payment be released and tenders be resumed.

Moreover, one of the contractors also attempted suicide by consuming poison. The contractor, named Syed, is reportedly awaiting a pending payment of Rs 60 lakh. While Syed was saved, other contractors warned that they would only be left with the option to consume poison if their demand was not met.

Charges of commission have also been levelled against Sangappa. Over 450 contractors are reportedly awaiting payment from KEONICS. Sangappa had said that the pending payment would be released by the 21st of October but the dues reportedly remain outstanding.

The money was supposed to be released on 15th September. The contractors have accused Sangappa of delaying the commission payment by preparing and signing the cheques only to cancel them later.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi had called for a comprehensive investigation into the matter. He reportedly requested that Priyank Kharge handle this case and issue a detailed inquiry.

The BJP has demanded that Priyank Kharge be sacked from the state cabinet. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the party wrote, “The Rural Development and IT-BT Minister @PriyankKharge is involved in the filing of scams and irregularities, always calling it collection, commission, protecting the kingpins involved in KEA examination irregularities and KEONICS scam, does not deserve to continue as a minister for a moment. CM @Siddaramaiah, first sack this corrupt minister from your cabinet.”