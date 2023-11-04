The death toll rose to 70 after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday, informed officials.

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in Rukum West while 34 have been confirmed dead in Jajarkot.

According to the officials, the toll is expected to rise further.

Hari Prasad Pant, the Chief District Officer of Rukum West told ANI, “At least 36 people have been confirmed dead in Rukum West, and the toll is expected to rise further This is the update we have been able to get till 5 am (local time)”.

“At least 34 have been confirmed dead in Jajarkot. Many are injured and some of the critically injured sent to Surkhet for further treatment,” the Chief District Officer of Jajarkot told ANI.

This comes after a magnitude of 6.4 magnitude quake jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday.

Nepal Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed grief over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake.

“Honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has expressed his deep sorrow over the human and material damage caused by the earthquake at Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 on Friday night and has mobilized all 3 security agencies for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured,” Nepal PMO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake on Richter Scale was recorded at 6.4 and the epicentre of the quake was in Nepal at a depth of 10 km.

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in several districts of North India including, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)