Noida: Temple vandalised, idols broken and alcohol bottles thrown inside

OpIndia Staff
A case has been filed at the Bisrakh police station (Image source: Live Hindustan)
6

A case of vandalism in a temple has been reported at the Reechpal Gadhi village near Noida. Broken idols of deities were discovered by the police who suspect that the accused were in an inebriated state.

The police found empty alcohol bottles near the temple which raised suspicion that the accused may have been in an inebriated state when they vandalised the temple.

Reports claim that some clothes and linen in the temple were also set on fire.

Reports quoting additional DSP (Central Noida) Hridesh Kathariya stated that new idols have been installed in the temple. “Local police received information that idols in a temple in Reechpal Gadhi village have been vandalised. New idols have been installed.”

He added, “During the initial probe, the police found some empty liquor bottles near the temple, indicating that some intoxicated miscreants might have been involved in the act of vandalism.”

A case has been filed in the Bisrakh Police Station against unidentified accused and a police team has been formed to nab the accused. The police are also sifting through CCTV footage.

Searched termsNoida temple, Noida news, temple vandalised
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

