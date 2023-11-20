On Monday (20th November), Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the banned pro-Khalistan group led by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, announced a USD 10,000 (Rs 8.3 lakh) prize for an Australian citizen for wearing a T-shirt that read ‘Free Palestine’ during the India-Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final.

The Australian citizen has been identified as Wen Johnson. He breached security during the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and headed to meet cricketer Virat Kohli. He could be seen wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt which read, “Free Palestine”, also “Stop Bombing in Palestine.”

Johnson stormed the pitch at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (19th November), wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt and a slew of colorful scarves. After entering the field of play, he attempted to hug cricketer Virat Kohli. Kohli, too, appeared alarmed at the intrusion as security swooped in and apprehended the man.

Johnson was later detained and transported to the Chand Kheda Police Station. While in custody, he spoke to the media, stating that his main goal was to meet Kohli and express his support for Palestine.

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

The Ahmedabad Police also commented on the issue and confirmed that a case had been registered against Wen. “The accused described himself as a big fan of Virat Kohli and had come to watch the match and being a fan of Kohli, he crossed the railing and went into the ground. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 332, and 447 of IPC for unauthorized entry into the stadium of the Gujarat Cricket Association,” Police said.

Gujarat | A case has been registered against the person who entered the ground unauthorized during the India-Australia World Cup final match. The case has been registered against a person named WEN Johnson at Chandkheda Police Station, Ahmedabad. The accused described himself as… https://t.co/2mhBNUzCPt — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

As per the reports, political sloganeering is an offense at cricket matches, but because Johnson is a foreign national, it is unclear what action will be taken against him.

Earlier, on 18th November, Pannun had threatened to “shut down the terror cup” and disrupt the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. Central security agencies and Gujarat Police had been put on alert after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat video came to notice.

Other than threatening to disrupt the World Cup final, Pannun also harangued about India’s stand on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian terror outfit Hamas in Gaza. However, no event of the World Cup disruption happened on Sunday (19th November).

Reports mention that Pannun makes such claims, but never reaches out to help or support people. He has declared to reward Wen Jonson with $10000 for extending pro-Palestine support during the India-Australia World Cup match.