In a fresh threat video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has threatened to “shutdown terror cup” and disrupt the ICC World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Central security agencies and Gujarat Police have been put on alert after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat video came to notice. Reports suggest that the match will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Richard Marles, the deputy prime minister of Australia.

Other than threatening to disrupt the World Cup final, Pannun also harangued about India’s stand on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian terror outfit Hamas in Gaza. In the video, the Narendra Modi Stadium is shown with Khalistani flags and the text “India facilitating Gaza Genocide” written over it.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Khalistani terror has released such threat videos. On November 5, Pannun issued a threat to the Indian government. In the video, the terrorist threatened to blow up an Air India flight. He also appealed to Sikhs in the world not to travel by Air India from 19th November onward, saying that it can be life-threatening.

In his video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “We are asking the Sikhs not to fly Air India on 19th November. On 19th November, there will be a global blockade and the Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after 19th November. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India. The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November.”

The Khalistani terrorist said in his threat video, “It is the same day 19th November on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played. It will be shown to the world that a genocide of Sikhs happened in India and India did it. When we will liberate Punjab, the name of these airports will be Shahid Beant Singh and Shahid Satwant Singh Airport.”

Notably, 19th November is the birth anniversary of India’s former prime minister Indira Gandhi. She was killed by Khalistani terrorists in 1984. The final match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will also be played on 19th November at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pannun has previously issued threats to the grand sports event hosted in India by calling it a World Terror Cup.

The cybercrime police had booked Pannun for waging war against the government of India (IPC 121), promoting enmity between different groups (IPC 153A), criminal conspiracy (IPC 120B), various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act.