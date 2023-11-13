Five people have been arrested in connection with an alleged gang rape of a woman at a hotel in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, police officials said on Sunday.

The woman informed the authorities that her friend, along with a few others, compelled her to consume alcohol. Subsequently, she was forcibly taken into a room where she faced physical assault from some men when she attempted to voice her objection. Additionally, she reported that a glass bottle had been shattered on her head during the altercation.

Police said they received a call from the victim late Saturday night, following which they rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

“On Saturday night, Tajganj police received a call that in a rich homestay, a woman here had been raped and assaulted. According to the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been filed under relevant sections,” Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agra Sadar, said on Sunday.

“Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case,” Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agra Sadar.

The victim had been employed at the homestay for eighteen months. A video, currently circulating widely, depicts her urgently seeking assistance as a man pulls her into a room.

In the video, her plea for assistance, “Please help me!” is audible as a man forcibly takes her into a room. The footage further reveals her lying on the ground, accusing the men of “torture.”

In a separate video, the woman mentions that she is being blackmailed with a compromising video that was recorded earlier.

“Save me, please! I have four daughters. They dragged me and confiscated my phone. They’re blackmailing me with a video of mine. Additionally, they’ve extorted money from me,” she pleaded in the video.

A case has been filed under charges of rape, assault, and pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In connection with the case, four men and one woman have been apprehended by the authorities.

(This news report is published with inputs from ANI’s syndicated feed)