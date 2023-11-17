In India, the infamous terrorist outfit Islamic State (ISIS) has faced a significant setback. Wajihuddin Ali Khan, the self-declared caliph of the Islamic State, is now in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS). He is currently being interrogated, and the UP ATS has secured a 10-day remand for him through legal proceedings.

The UP ATS is delving into his complete profile and is also probing extensively into the backgrounds of those associated with him. The action taken by the UP ATS has thus proved true the report by OpIndia, which revealed that Wajihuddin Ali Khan holds the position of the chief of ISIS in India, referred to as ‘Amir’ by members of the organisation.

According to a report by Bhaskar, the UP ATS said that Wajihuddin is identified as the ‘Indian Amir’ of ISIS. Working in tandem with foreign handlers, he was involved in a conspiracy to orchestrate several attacks in collaboration with the Pune and Delhi modules. Under his directives, his associates had identified notable ‘targets,’ including Yati Narsinhanand Saraswati in Ghaziabad.

Beyond this, he had initiated training sessions for explosive attacks, collaborating with Shahnawaz, a member of the Pune module of ISIS. Wajihuddin was actively involved in preparing an ‘Islamic Army’ against India for ‘Jihad’ through different contacts, stretching from Rampur, Sambhal, and Aligarh to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, OpIndia detailed how Wajihuddin, employing the pretext of ‘Haya’, manipulated the minds of young people, steering them towards fanatic Islamic extremism and violence. Methodically establishing an anti-India atmosphere through ‘Haya’ programs in schools, colleges, and various institutions, he spurred over-excited youths to take up arms against India.

From an overground worker to an Amir

OpIndia also highlighted in its report how Wajihuddin was revered like an ‘Amir’ or leader for individuals associated with different organisations spanning from ISIS to SAMU in the Aligarh Muslim University and from Delhi to Prayagraj. His followers praised him on social media, addressing him as ‘Amir.’ In Muslim countries, the term ‘Amir’ signifies a ruler or supreme leader.

Wajihuddin Ali Khan initially started working for ISIS as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and later established himself as an ‘Amir’ in organisations like SAMU (Students of AMU). Through the ‘Haya’ program, he regularly held formal gatherings and delivered Islamic speeches.

In these gatherings, he sought support by quoting the rhetoric of arrested Islamists like Sharjeel Imam, attempting to validate Sharia governance by speaking against democracy. Through these assemblies, he prepared individual goons like Abdullah Arshlan and Maj bin Tarik to join ISIS.

Wajihuddin was wanted for a long time

Wajihuddin had been on the radar of security agencies for quite some time. He was so cunning and sharp that he left very few traces against himself. This time, after the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Shahnavaz, Arshad Warsi, and Rizwan from Delhi, Muradabad, and Aligarh, respectively, the UP ATS had to launch a dedicated operation to apprehend Wajihuddin.

After the arrest of Abdullah and Maj, Wajihuddin was apprehended by the UP ATS in Durg, Chhattisgarh. According to information provided by the UP ATS, they received intelligence that individuals in Aligarh, inspired by the ideology of ISIS, were influencing others in the region.

The UP ATS also disclosed that the individuals arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with terrorism had ties to the student organisation “Students of Aligarh Muslim University” (SAMU). These individuals are influenced by the ideology of ISIS. In light of this, the ATS expanded its investigation, gathered evidence, and took appropriate action.

Wajihuddin hails from Durg, Chhattisgarh, and besides obtaining his PhD at AMU, he was engaged in educating junior students in social sciences, encompassing subjects like history, geography, and political science. Notably, his students comprised individuals from diverse backgrounds, including Hindu students.

Wajihuddin was also connected to anti-CAA protests and Delhi anti-Hindu riots conspiracy

Wajihuddin Ali Khan and Arshad Warsi were close for several years, at least since 2018. They have both been arrested for being ISIS terrorists. It is also pertinent to note that Arshad Warsi and Wajihuddin were closely involved in the anti-CAA protests that were taking place in Jamia and AMU at the time.

Arshad Warsi was intimately in touch with Sharjeel Imam during the early phases of the Delhi violence. Arshad Warsi shared a video of Wajihuddin Ali Khan on the 6th of December 2019. It was the anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This is when the conspiracy of the Delhi violence had already taken seed and Arshad Warsi was intimately in touch with Sharjeel Imam. From Arshad Warsi’s various social media posts, it is evident that he was not merely praising Wajihuddin but was also connected with him on a personal level.

Wajihuddin sent to 10-day custody

On Thursday, the UP ATS brought Wajihuddin before Special Judge Dinesh Kumar Mishra in the NIA ATS court. Designating him as the key figure of ISIS, the UP ATS sought a 10-day remand, a request granted by the court. Presently, the UP Police is conducting a thorough investigation into all of Wajihuddin’s connections, endeavouring to determine the extent of radicalisation he has influenced among individuals.