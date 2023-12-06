Wednesday, December 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAdani stocks rally after the US govt calls Hindenberg allegations 'irrelevant', contributing 65% to...
News Reports
Updated:

Adani stocks rally after the US govt calls Hindenberg allegations ‘irrelevant’, contributing 65% to Tuesday’s market gains

The US government stated that allegations of corporate fraud leveled against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, as asserted by short-seller Hindenburg Research, were irrelevant. Following a thorough due diligence examination of the Adani Group, the International Development Finance Corp (DFC) allocated approximately USD 553 million for a container terminal project in Sri Lanka.

OpIndia Staff
Adani stocks rally, 65% of Tuesday's market high came from Adani Group, adding Rs 1.9 trillion to investors' value
Image- Al Jazeera
5

On Tuesday (5th December), Adani Group companies saw significant gains in the stock market after the US government declared that allegations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg Research were “not relevant.” The trading session saw significant gains for each of the ten listed Adani Group companies.

When the market gained Rs 2.9 trillion, investors in Adani group companies gained Rs 1.9 trillion, the largest single-day increase in value for the infrastructure conglomerate. Adani Enterprises, the conglomerate’s flagship company, increased 17.38% to Rs 2,971 per share. It has emerged as the Nifty 50’s top gainer. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares rose nearly 15% to Rs 1,010 per share.

Several other Adani Group stocks hit new highs, with Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas all gaining 20% to close at Rs 1,084.40, Rs 1,348.50, and Rs 878.70, respectively.

The upward progress spread across the board, with Adani Power rising 15.33% to Rs 535.95, Adani Wilmar rising 9.99% to Rs 380.85, NDTV shares rising 18.11% to Rs 265.80, ACC shares rising 8.15% to Rs 2,184, and Ambuja Cements closing 6.94% higher at Rs 507.50.

Earlier in the day, the US government stated that allegations of corporate fraud levelled against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, as asserted by short-seller Hindenburg Research, were irrelevant. Following a thorough due diligence examination of the Adani Group, the International Development Finance Corp (DFC) allocated approximately USD 553 million for a container terminal project in Sri Lanka.

The recent rally in Adani stocks was also triggered by the Supreme Court’s observation that it had no reason to doubt the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) investigation into the conglomerate. Following the conclusion of the hearing on Friday (24th November), the court reserved its decision on petitions in the Adani-Hindenburg case.

It remarked that it is easy to make allegations against anyone, adding that petitioners should show some responsibility while levelling charges against any party. The court observed that one doesn’t have to accept the Hindenburg report as correct as it is easy to make allegations and that it had no reason to doubt SEBI. 

The bench led by the Chief Justice also pressed SEBI on its plans to protect investors from market volatility and short-selling. The court emphasized that forming a special investigation team (SIT) without sufficient evidence would be improper.

Notably, the share prices of the Group kept on inflating even on Wednesday (6th December). Adani Green Energy Ltd gained more than 19% to Rs 1605.65, bringing its total market capitalization to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. In the last three sessions, the stock has risen by more than 55%.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares surged up to 18% to Rs 1033.75 on Wednesday (6th December), commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 1.10 lakh crore. The stock is up 46% in three trading sessions after hitting an upper circuit of 20% in the previous trading session.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, formerly Adani Transmission, climbed more than 15% on the day to Rs 1246, bringing its total valuations closer to Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Adani Power Ltd, its utility arm, rose more than 9% to Rs 589.30, reaching a 52-week high and a total market capitalization of more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group, rose about 7% in early trade to Rs 3,155, with a market capitalization of Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The blue-chip stock has gained more than 200% since its 52-week low, up 35% in the last three sessions.

In just two sessions on Tuesday (5th December), the ten listed Adani group companies gained 2.7 trillion, recouping a large portion of the losses sustained following the 24 January Hindenburg report, which accused the group of committing the largest corporate fraud in history.

Earlier this year, the Adani Group’s market value was reduced by around $100 billion due to Hindenburg Research’s sharp report.

According to a senior DFC official quoted in Bloomberg News, the allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research do not apply to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., the subsidiary leading the Sri Lankan initiative.

The DFC official, who chose to remain anonymous during the discussion of the negotiations, confirmed that the agency was satisfied and found no merit in Hindenburg’s allegations regarding Adani’s alleged corporate wrongdoing.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Manipur: 13 Meiteis killed in fresh violence, contrary to claims that they were Myanmar militants, all identified as locals

OpIndia Staff -

For Revanth Reddy, Sonia Gandhi is ‘Mother of Telangana’, but he has ‘better DNA’ because KCR’s Kurmi caste ancestors came from Bihar

OpIndia Staff -

Meta removed thousands of China-based Facebook accounts influencing opinions in India and the US ahead of elections

OpIndia Staff -

DMK MP Senthil Kumar shares half-hearted apology after throwing hateful ‘Gaumutra’ comment: Here is how he has been a repeat offender

OpIndia Staff -

‘Calling for the genocide of Jews is not harassment, will consider only when they actually get killed’: Harvard, UPenn and MIT presidents

OpIndia Staff -

Old video of Islamist Mohammed Hijab threatening Douglas Murray goes viral: What he said after attack on Salman Rushdie and why the video is...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindenburg’s allegations ‘irrelevant’: US govt says on $553 million loan to Adani group for Sri Lanka port project

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sunk in 3 States, has Zamindari culture’: TMC mouthpiece slams Congress after poor election performance, hints at making Mamata I.N.D.I. Alliance leader

OpIndia Staff -

BJP increases vote share in Telangana but fails to win even as anger brewed against KCR: How it got the chemistry wrong, not mathematics

S. Sudhir Kumar -

As Congress supports ‘special rights’ to Muslims, BJP leader Bommai hits out, says Siddaramaiah is diverting SC,ST funds, indulging in minority appeasement

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com