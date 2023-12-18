Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed’s financer and aide Nafees Biryani died on Monday (18th December) morning. Nafees’s death comes a day after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Naini Central Jail and was admitted to the ICU at the Swarooprani Nehru Hospital.

According to authorities, Nafees was admitted to the SRN Hospital but while undergoing treatment on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, he passed away owing to a heart attack.

Nafees Biryani was one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj. He was arrested by the police on 22nd November from Anapur in the Nawabganj police station area. There was a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Nafees was shot in the leg during the encounter after which he was arrested and admitted to a hospital. He was shifted to jail on 9th December.

Reports quoting sources cliam that Nafees used to run a paan shop in Prayagraj’s Civil Lines area. During this time, he came into contact with Atiq Ahmed’s brother Ashraf after which he opened a Biryani shop.

According to the police, Nafees earned Rs 2 crore in a month and a big chunk of this amount was sent to Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen.