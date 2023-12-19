On Monday (18th December) evening, the former girlfriend of Munawar Faruqi exposed how the ‘comedian’ had been dating multiple people while being in a relationship with her.

Nazila Sitaishi, an influencer and Faruqi’s ex-girlfriend, went live on Instagram and said, “I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life. I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true. And there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about”

“If Ayesha (another ex-girlfriend of Munawar Faruqi) was the only person involved in this, I would consider forgiving but she isn’t. I wish people knew what went down off-camera but clearly they don’t,” she emphasised.

#MunawarFaruqui dated Nazila when Nazila was a minor, not even 18. And here Nazila says out loud that Munawar cheated on her and not just her, Munawar cheated multiple other girls too. Dating a minor girl and then cheating on her. What a disgusting character, Munawar is a… pic.twitter.com/tXZvOMwYnn — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) December 18, 2023

“I want people to stop paying attention. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar,” she added. It must be mentioned that the ‘comedian’ is a contestant in the 17th edition of the reality TV show ‘Big Boss’. His another ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is also a part of the show.

Nazila Sitaishi continued, “I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don’t need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once.”

“This is my truth and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation,” she said. Sitaishi claimed that she was unaware of Faruqi’s relationship with Khan.

“It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on Twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all,” the Instagram influencer concluded.

Munawar Faruqi and his anti-Hindu remarks

The ‘comedian’ sparked public outrage due to his controversial portrayal and mockery of Hindu deities, as well as his insensitive remarks regarding the victims of the Godhra train burning incident. The tragic event occurred when a Muslim mob set fire to the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, resulting in the death of 59 karsevaks.

In January 2021, Faruqui was arrested for making indecent remarks about Hindu deities during his stand-up performances. Although he was later released, his comments on Hindu genocide and derogatory statements about Hindu Gods led to widespread protests against his shows.

Despite issuing an apology, claiming that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments with his jokes, Munawar Faruqui continued to engage in demeaning portrayals of Hindus and their cultural heritage through his ‘comedy’ performances.