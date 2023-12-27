On Tuesday (26th December), Delhi Police arrested 29-year-old Mohammad Abdullah for stabbing Vinod (age 29) to death in his rented residence in Madipur in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. The arrested murder-accused Mohammad Abdullah is a drug addict. He used to work as an electrician. He would repair electronic gadgets at Vinod’s house. On 21st December, Vinod asked Abdullah to give back his Rs 1000. They had a minor verbal altercation also. On 22nd December, Abdullah killed Vinod.

Officers from the Punjabi Bagh police station were alerted to an incident around 3:10 pm on December 22. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered Vinod’s body in a pool of blood on a mattress. The area was thoroughly examined by a crime and forensic team, who gathered evidence. Subsequently, a murder case investigation was initiated at the Punjabi Bagh police station.

The police analysed footage from multiple CCTV cameras in the surrounding area and utilised technical surveillance to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Mohammad Abdullah. After conducting a series of raids, Abdullah was apprehended in Mukundpur. Additionally, the police recovered the knife Abdullah used in the crime, along with the clothes and shoes he wore during the incident.

The police stated that Abdullah, known to be a drug addict, was employed to fix electronic devices at Vinod’s residence. Investigations revealed that the day before the incident, Abdullah and Vinod had a verbal fight over outstanding payments. Vinod asked Abdullah to return his Rs 1000.

According to a police officer, “Vinod had gone to Abdullah’s house to demand his dues, about Rs 1,000-1,500. He did not find Abdullah there, which made him angry and he shouted at his family members. When Abdullah came to know about the misbehaviour, it irked him. The following day, he went to Vinod’s place and an argument took place between them. Abdullah then stabbed Vinod multiple times, causing his death.” According to the police, Abdullah admitted to the crime, stating that he murdered Vinod because Vinod had insulted his family.

Vinod’s family members have accused Abdullah of stealing Rs 25000 and two mobile phones after he killed Vinod. In an interaction with the media, Vinod’s aunt Taravati said, “A day before the murder, Abdullah had come here in the night. Both were fighting with each other. Vinod was asking him to return his Rs 800. Vinod said to Abdullah, ‘Brother, you have taken money as a hand loan from me, please return it to me I need it’. He did not give the money back. Then they abused each other. Mohammad Abdullah went back to his home.”

She further said, “The next day, Vinod’s brother Lokesh (alias Lucky) woke up in the morning. He gave tea to Vinod at around 10:30 a.m. Vinod slept again. His brother went to job. Abdullah visited the locality thrice. After Lucky went out for his job, Abdulah came upstairs. He killed Vinod in 10 minutes and vanished. He stabbed Vinod 11 times in the abdomen. Vinod was stabbed in the liver and Vinod’s intestine was also torn in the attack.”

She added, “None of us relatives was here at that time. These two brothers – Vinod and Lucky – lived in this rented room. At 2 p.m., Vinod’s sister came here to meet her brother. She lives in a rented house nearby. She saw Vinod lying in a pool of blood. She also noticed that his body was cold. She then shouted and cried aloud to inform the others. Then everyone else including the police was called. Then police came and investigated this.”

Taravati said, “When Vinod’s sister came here, the cupboard was open. Abdullah stole Rs 25000 from the cupboard. It was the amount hard earned and saved by these two brothers. Abdullah also stole a wallet and two mobile phones including a new phone worth Rs 15000 to 20000. He also took one Samsung phone. Vinod was an earning hand in the family. His sister has lost vision in her one eye. Their parents passed away when these siblings were very young.”

Taravati did not confirm that Vinod visited Abdullah’s place and insulted his family. She said that the altercation between the two took place just outside Vinod’s residence. She said, “The fight took place just here only. Vinod asked him to return the money. Abdullah denied. As a result, they argued. The next day, Abdullah visited the locality three times. He was angry. Spotting Vinod alone at the house, he came upstairs and stabbed him 11 times until he died. He then puts his dead body upside down so that anyone who sees Vinod should feel that he is asleep. When Vinod’s sister came and turned him up, she saw that his intestine was lying outside.”

She further said, “Vinod was an earning member of the family. He helped his sister. His sister lives with her two kids. There is no one else with her. Who will support them now? Whatever amount he had saved, Abdullah took it away after the murder. What if the house owner asks his brother to leave this place? Where will he go?”

The police investigation has revealed that Mohammad Abdulla is a drug addict. Informing more about the drug addiction among youths in this area, Taravati said, “Even young kids in this area consume hukka. They get this addiction at the age of 16 or 17. Many families in this area are disturbed by this. They even get drug injections. They do all kinds of addictions.”