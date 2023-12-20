Wednesday, December 20, 2023
‘I will make you a SHO if you sleep with me’: DSP Faiz Ahmed Khan suspended over sexual harassment of a female inspector in Bihar

The accusations against Deputy Superintendent of Police Faiz Ahmed Khan, stationed in Bihar's Kaimur district, include making inappropriate advances towards a female officer by suggesting a physical relationship as a means to facilitate her career advancement and promotion to the position of Station House Officer (SHO).

On 18th December, Faiz Ahmed Khan, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Kaimur district of Bihar, was placed under suspension for sexually harassing a female inspector. He is accused of offering to have a physical relationship with her to advance her career and be promoted to the rank of Station House Officer (SHO).

The accused was assigned to Mohania as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), according to reports. Senior officials received a complaint against him from the victim stationed in the Kaimur area which stated that Faiz Ahmed Khan was sending her lewd messages on WhatsApp regularly in which he enticed her and promised a promotion in exchange for sex. She was transferred after some time, however, he continued to harass her to engage in illicit relations with him.

The female police officer also produced evidence in addition to her charges against the perpetrator. Lalit Mohan Sharma, the superintendent of police for Kaimur District established an inquiry committee to look into the allegations. The Internal Monitoring Committee comprised the chairperson, female police station in-charge Poonam Kumari, Senior Deputy Collector Savita Kumari, Sub Inspector Shraddha Suman, Sub Inspector Shubhangi, Constable Sandhya Kumari and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) College Professor Seema Patel.

The panel reviewed the evidence and took statements from both parties. The culprit used to erase the WhatsApp conversations and messages to avoid being caught. Nevertheless, the assertions were confirmed to be true in the final investigative report.

The SP then forwarded the report to Shahabad range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Naveen Chandra Jha. The latter recommended the offender’s suspension and mentioned that departmental action be initiated against him as well as he should be transferred out of Mohania. Afterwards, the government intervened and suspended Faiz Ahmed Khan. A notification in this regard has also been released by the Government of Bihar’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Notably, a woman constable accused Inspector Rajkumar of sexual harassment in the Bhabhua district of Kaimur in September of this year. The charges led to his suspension.

