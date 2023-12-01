Friday, December 1, 2023
HomeWorld'Thank God! Michelangelo is not alive': German trans artist's video of 'trans' Mother Mary...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Thank God! Michelangelo is not alive’: German trans artist’s video of ‘trans’ Mother Mary holding an adult, tattooed Jesus draws online backlash

The photo is an adaptation of Michelangelo Buonarroti's Pietà which is a sculpture of Jesus and Mary at Mount Golgotha. It is displayed in Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City.

OpIndia Staff
The photo was unveiled at an event in Dusseldorf in Germany in August (Source: DW)
1

German fashion designer and entrepreneur Harald Glööckler’s video from August this year has gone viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, sparking anger among the Christian community.

A photo starring trans artist Glööckler at the ‘Beyond Fame The Art of the Stars’ event in Dusseldorf in August has resurfaced on social media. The painting shows a trans woman Virgin Mary holding an adult-tattoed Jesus, posed by Glööckler himself.

The photo is an adaptation of Michelangelo Buonarroti’s Pietà which is a sculpture of Jesus and Mary at Mount Golgotha. It is displayed in Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.

In the video, Glööckler can be seen unveiling the photo amid nothing but the sounds of cameras clicking. The German artist can be seen pointing to the photo and calling it “Pietà”, much to his amusement.

The photo shows a trans woman dressed in a stark red cape and holding a trans and tattoed Jesus posed by Glööckler. Looking at his photo, one can tell that this Jesus had his (or her?) lips and nails done too.

The video was shared by a user on X named Radio Genoa captioned, “Michelangelo Buonarroti’s Pietà 2.0 with tattooed Jesus Christ and trans Madonna.

Replying to the post, British commentator Katie Hopkins said, “What an ovation. Not!” Another user shared their disgust at the “obscene cashing-in on the world’s greatest artist”.

A user thanked god that Michelangelo was not alive to see the photo.

Another user said, “Seeing the way they’re openly mocking their creator just made me feel an anger that I have never felt before”.

One user called it an abomination and an insult while another asked why such a thing is not done to other religions like Islam.

Some users also heavily criticised Harald Glööckler for his tacky appearance. The artist was dressed in a swimsuit-like black one-piece, bright red lipstick, a choker pearl necklace and high-heeled pump boots.

In a more funny response, a user wrote, “Why do all these people literally look like the capital city people from Hunger Games? They know they’re the bad guys, right? Right?”

The video has predictably irked a lot of conservative Christians, who find no qualms in perverting and distorting the beliefs of other religions under the pretext of Western ideals of ‘Freedom of Expression’ but get worked up and agitated when others take creative liberty to depict alternative narratives to Christian imagination.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com