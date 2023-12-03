On 1st December, 20 students of Government Meritorious School fell ill after consuming poor-quality food at the mess of Meritorious School in Sangrur, Punjab. They were rushed to the hospital, where 15 students were discharged after receiving treatment. However, on 2nd December, more students fell ill, making it over 70 students suffering from food poisoning. Notably, Sangrur is Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home constituency.

Shocking ‼️revelations have emerged from students of the meritorious school in Sangrur (CM City) who are currently admitted to a government hospital due to poor-quality food in the school mess. According to the students:



🛑 Worms, wires & polythene pieces are regularly found in… pic.twitter.com/Drb7wRKZdF — Manik Goyal (@ManikGoyal_) December 2, 2023

The shocking turn of events exposed the appalling conditions of the school mess. Speaking to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the victims revealed they had complained about the poor quality of the food to the warden several times, but no action was taken. Furthermore, they found dead insects, wires and pieces of glass in food on separate occasions, but the school authorities turned a blind eye to the complaints.

The students said they provided samples of poor-quality food featuring mud-like substances in milk, wires, worms in the meal and other adulterants, but no corrective action was taken. On the contrary, whoever raised their voice against the poor-quality food was reportedly subjected to harsh punishment.

The students further said they could not call their parents when they fell sick at night. Two of the students vomited blood, and when their friends rushed to the warden, they were questioned if the complaint was real or fake. The parents were informed about the incident only after reaching the hospital.

Adding to the woes of the students, it was revealed that the hostels lacked hot water, forcing the students to take cold showers even in chilly weather conditions.

The woes did not end after reaching the hospital. There was a lack of facilities where the students were admitted, as two students were forced to share a single bed and bring their blankets to the hospital.

The mess contractor was later suspended from the services with immediate effect. Furthermore, the school’s principal was suspended as no action was taken following the complaints from the students. An FIR has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the mess contractor and its in-charge. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said an inquiry committee under SDM was formed to probe the matter. A tehsildar and a civil surgeon will be part of the committee. The report will be submitted in a week.

State education minister Harjot Singh Bains visited the hospital to meet the students.

Education Minister @harjtbains met the victim students of Sangrur incidence at Civil Hospital, Sangrur



With God's grace, all students are fine & recovering



▶️ Licence of the contractor has been cancelled, he and mess incharge have been arrested under Sec-307



▶️ Concerned… pic.twitter.com/v1OMP9rk7C — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) December 2, 2023

The photographs shared by the minister showed the students were still sharing beds in the hospital, exposing the lack of arrangements. The minister assured that strict action would be taken against the persons involved. Furthermore, he said “feedback forms” would be sent to every student of the Meritorious School, and the head office would monitor it.