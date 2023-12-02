A war-of-words have ensued between two prominent leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over a ‘missing poster’ of Abhishek Banerjee during a recent party meeting.

The TMC conducted a grand meeting on 23rd November at the Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata. Abhishek Banerjee, the party MP from Diamond Harbour constituency and the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, could not attend the event physically.

Owing to an eye infection, he was forced to attend the party meeting virtually through video conference. Although the TMC MP was one of the main organisers of the event, his ‘poster’ was missing at the party meeting.

This irked fellow party leader Kunal Ghosh, who is believed to have close ties with Abhishek Banerjee. He remarked, “I feel any major TMC programme can’t be held without Abhishek Banerjee. As he could not attend the meeting due to his health, his photo should have been put on display.”

“The stage was incomplete without the presence of Abhishek Banerjee or his photograph. He has sacrificed a lot for the party and elevated himself to a position where he cannot be ignored anymore. He is essential for the party,” Ghosh further expressed his disappointment.

The firebrand TMC leader lashed out at the old guard of the party for overshadowing young leaders like Abhishek Banerjee. “Seniors must be given adequate respect. But it doesn’t mean they will continue to occupy posts and juniors will continue to struggle for years,” he added.

“It is for the seniors to decide when they hang up their boots. MPs who are old or not keeping well should think about sitting at the party office and guiding the new generation instead of becoming MPs and MLAs,” Kunal Ghosh concluded.

Sougata Roy, close to Mamata Banerjee, defends TMC’s old guard

After Kunal Ghosh courted controversy with his remarks, veteran TMC leader Sougata Roy came to the defence of Mamata Banerjee. It must be mentioned that during the 23rd November meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister emphasised about the need to give importance to senior leaders of TMC.

“It is not necessary to have Abhishek Banerjee’s picture when there is a photo of Mamata Banerjee,” Sougata Roy remarked. He also pointed out that the decision to give opportunities rests with the TMC supremo.

“It is for Mamata Banerjee to decide. We are her soldiers…Who will contest elections or determine positions within the party is solely decided by Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

The loyalist of Mamata Banerjee further continued, “She is our supreme leader and remains the final authority in the party. While Abhishek Banerjee may be a popular youth leader, it is still Mamata Banerjee who secures votes for the party.”

The public spat between Sougata Roy and Kunal Ghosh has brought the spotlight on the two dominant factions within the Trinamool Congress.