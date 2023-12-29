Friday, December 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Headmistress of a govt school suspended after her romantic photoshoot with a student...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Headmistress of a govt school suspended after her romantic photoshoot with a student goes viral

A photo of a head teacher doing a romantic photo shoot with a student during a school trip has gone viral in the last two days.

ANI
Karnataka teacher suspended photo shoot
A teacher in a govt school was suspended over inappropriate pictures with a fellow student (Image Source: X)
4

A 42-year-old headmistress of the Government High School, Murugamalla in Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district, has been suspended for allegedly behaving inappropriately with a student during a recent school excursion, the officials said on Friday.

A photo of a head teacher doing a romantic photo shoot with a student during a school trip went viral in the last two days.

In the photos, the student and headmistress are seen posing in various objectionable ways. The student is seen kissing her on the cheeks and pulling her saree. The student is also seen lifting the teacher in his arms.

The headmistress is also seen hugging and behaving romantically with the student in the video.

Following the video of the photo shoot going viral on social media on Thursday, Chintamani District Education Officer Umadevi visited the school and interrogated fellow teachers, students and kitchen staff who had gone on a trip.

Umadevi said the students and staff of the school went on an educational tour to Horanadu, Dharmasthala, Yana and other places from December 22 to 25, and the said incident allegedly took place then.

“The photos that went viral were taken by another student. Barring the two students and the headmistress, no other staffer or student was aware of the incident,” she added.

As per BEO’s recommendation, P. Bailanjanappa, District Deputy Director of the School Education Department, has issued an order suspending her from service pending departmental inquiry.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Bengaluru: 9-year-old girl found dead in apartment swimming pool, cause of death suspected to be electrocution

OpIndia Staff -

Congress uses audio of Smriti Irani reciting Vajpayee’s poem in Bharat Nyay Yatra promo video, deletes after embarrassing fact pointed out

OpIndia Staff -

Some were lured into Christianity, some left Islam saying ‘it’s a baby-making factory’: Read about the 50 cases of Ghar Wapsi that OpIndia covered...

OpIndia Staff -

Ravish Kumar launches unhinged rant again, whines about Indian media’s focus on Ram Mandir instead of anti-Modi propaganda in foreign papers

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sues propagandist YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh for defamation

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi ‘might’ attend Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, a final decision later; here’s how Congress mocked Ram Mandir in the past, claiming ‘Ram does...

Siddhi Somani -

I thank PM Modi for generous help: Papua New Guinea PM thanks Indian govt for swiftly sending relief aid after volcanic eruption

OpIndia Staff -

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s comments on Ram Mandir, says decision on Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attending consecration ceremony will be announced...

ANI -

Ramotsav in Ayodhya: Week-long celebrations to mark Pran Pratishtha at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Read details of rituals planned

ANI -

‘Lagbhag mana kar diya’: After Mamata Banerjee, UBT Sena expresses unwillingness to compromise on seat-sharing of INDI alliance

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com