In the Faridabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a case of love jihad has come to the fore wherein a Muslim youth named Arif posed as a Hindu named Veer to lure a Hindu woman into his love trap. The accused allegedly recorded obscene videos of the victim and used the same to blackmail her. The accused sexually assaulted the woman for over a year.

As per the reports, the woman was being tortured when she was a girl and before attaining adulthood. When the girl turned an adult, Arif forced her into converting to Islam and performed nikah with her. The accused then had his brother and father rape the Hindu girl. It has been alleged that the victim was gang-raped as well.

In her complaint, the victim informed the police about the deeds of the accused Arif and his family members. The victim said that she was a minor when she and Arif began dating. During this time, accused Arif allegedly raped her and filmed his act. He used to blackmail the victim threatening to make the video viral on social media.

The victim stated that she became pregnant multiple times while staying with accused Arif, but the accused had her abortions performed. She alleged that Arif, his brother, and his father also murdered her six-month-old daughter. They then planned to take the victim to Manali and push her down the mountain. However, in the meantime, the girl managed to contact her family members and tell them about her ordeal. The matter was then reported to the police. The girl stated in her complaint that Arif had other cases filed against him.

Following receipt of the victim’s complaint, the police are conducting an investigation. It is being determined in which earlier cases Arif has a case against him. According to SHO Indubala of Sector 16 Mahila Police Station, a case has been registered under serious provisions ranging from religious conversion to gang rape. In the girl’s complaint, 14 persons have been named as accused.