On Monday (11th December), the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 3 persons identified as Satyam Mishra, Suhail, and Mohammad Aslam for gangraping a 22-year-old daughter of a former state government official. The arrest was made within 12 hours after the girl filed a police complaint at the Wazirganj police station.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on 5th December in the Barabanki region of Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested the accused from near Sunni Inter College in the Bazarkhala area around 12:45 am on Monday (11th December). An FIR under IPC sections including 376D (gang rape), 342, 323, 504, 506 against the three accused Satyam Mishra (22), Mohammad Suhail (23) and Mohammad Alam (31) has also been registered at the Wazirganj Police Station.

Rahul Raj, DCP (west) confirmed the horrific event. He said that the incident happened last week when the girl had arrived at the King George Medical University (KGMU) for her therapy session. She was undergoing treatment for depression at the University’s Psychiatry Department.

“She was acquainted with Satyam who owned a tea stall near the Unversity. On the fateful day, when she was at the tea stall, the woman asked the latter to get her phone charged. Taking advantage of her medical condition, Satyam suggested that he would get it charged in an ambulance that was parked nearby. On his suggestion, the woman put her mobile phone on charging and waited for it to complete,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the ambulance took away the vehicle from service to transport a patient. When the woman inquired Satyam about her phone hours later, he informed her that the ambulance was at Daliganj. Satyam went to Daliganj with the woman and called an ambulance operator who was at the IT crossing by then.

When the woman and Satyam arrived at IT crossing in an e-rickshaw, the latter returned her phone. However, the girl was forced by Satyam and the other two accused including the ambulance operator and two tea vendors who were present at the IT crossing to sit in a silver car. According to the DCP, Satyam and his aides then force-fed her intoxicants and liquor.

The accused then brutally gang-raped the woman in the vehicle between the IT crossing in Hasanganj and Safedabad in Barabanki. They are also said to have shot derogatory videos of the woman and also filmed the entire incident.

“Satyam and his aides threatened to throw me out of the car if I did not follow their order. He filmed the act…I touched his feet and pleaded to delete the video and asked them to drop me at the house of my friend in Sector 9 Indira Nagar. They dropped me at Munshipulia and fled the scene,” the woman stated in her complaint.

Police confirmed that the accused kept driving the car around the city for hours while they raped her and filmed the incident. FIR under sections 376D (gang rape), 342, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused Satyam, Mohammed Suhail, and Mohammed Aslam. The Police also recovered the Wagon-R car which was used by the accused to execute the crime along with two mobile phones and cash around Rs 19,830. Further probe is underway.