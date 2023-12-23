In a touching gesture, BJP Anuppur District President Ramdas Puri’s pledge was fulfilled by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who helped him put on shoes for the first time in six years. Ramdas Puri took off his shoes in 2017, vowing not to wear them again until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Madhya Pradesh. Puri vowed to stick to his pledge even after the party lost the state to Congress in 2019 but regained power in 2020 as the then CM Kamalnath-led Congress government collapsed.

#WATCH | Anuppur: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan made Anuppur BJP District President Ramdas Puri fulfil his resolve by making him wear shoes.



Ramdas Puri had not worn shoes and slippers for the last 6 years. He had pledged in 2017-18 that he would not wear shoes… pic.twitter.com/zC7tbBuzi1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 23, 2023

Taking to X on Saturday (December 23), Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared a video of this heartwarming moment and lauded Ramdas Puri for his commitment towards the BJP. “Workers like Ramdas Puri are the strength and capital of the party…Anuppur BJP District President Shri Ramdas Puri ji had pledged that he will not wear shoes and slippers until the BJP government is formed in the state. BJP government was formed in the state and after fulfilling their pledge, we made them wear shoes today. BJP is proud of such dedicated and hardworking workers and such workers will also contribute to making their country prosperous and developed by fulfilling the resolve of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I salute Ramdas ji!” Chouhan posted.

रामदास पुरी जैसे कार्यकर्ता पार्टी की शक्ति और पूंजी हैं…



अनूपपुर के भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष श्री रामदास पुरी जी ने संकल्प लिया था कि जब तक प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार नहीं बनेगी, तब तक वे जूते चप्पल नहीं पहनेंगे।



प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार बन गयी और उनका संकल्प पूरा होने पर हमने… pic.twitter.com/3Q50QThen3 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 23, 2023

The BJP won 163 of the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, returning to power in the Hindi heartland. The opposition Congress was relegated to a dismal second place after securing 66 assembly seats, while the Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat. Even though the BJP brought about a historic change by appointing Mohan Yadav as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan remains enormously popular among the general public in the state. The BJP stalwart is now touring the state and holding public events to boost the party’s position ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.