Thursday, December 21, 2023
I want to meet him once to thank him: Smriti Irani unveils her father’s desire to meet PM Modi, reveals he cried over Rajiv Gandhi’s death

Smriti Z Irani revealed that her father ceased actively participating in politics following the death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Image from Smriti Irani's Instagram account
Image via Smriti Irani's Instagram account
Minister of Women, Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Z Irani revealed that her father ceased actively participating in politics following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She said this in a recent podcast with ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, her father left active politics after the tragic incident. “I saw him crying. A man who belonged to a different generation politically and ideologically expressed ‘I want to meet the Prime Minister once’ after which he met Prime Minister Modi.”

She added, “He acknowledged India’s rising status in the international arena. It feels like the end of a life cycle and everything has changed completely when my 74-year-old father told me that he had to thank PM Modi once.” Furthermore, Irani addressed Goa’s Silly Souls Cafe controversy which was related to her daughter Zoish Irani and called it wrong and unfair. “My 18-year-old daughter was dragged into it. Sometimes I cause a great deal of suffering for my children.”

Last year, Congress leaders demanded that the prime minister remove her from the cabinet accusing Zoish Irani of operating an illicit bar in Goa. Denouncing the charges Smriti Irani slammed Congress leaders and demanded that they show her daughter’s name on the show cause notice they had displayed during a press conference.

Smriti Irani mentioned in the interview that the arithmetic examination was quite difficult while her son Zohr Irani was in the tenth grade. Other students made fun of him and taunted that his mother might have set the paper because she was the Minister of Human Resource Development at the time. Notably, she has been a significant part of the Modi government’s cabinet since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won in 2014. She serves as a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi where she defeated Rahul Gandhi of the Congress.

Recently, the parliamentarian and her father Ajay Kumar Malhotra had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She remarked that it is similar to a parent-teacher conference while sharing a photo of the same and humorously wrote, “When the boss meets the father and you pray they don’t exchange complaints about you.”

Smriti Irani divulged that her father had mentioned that PM Modi is doing an excellent job and that India’s standing in the world has improved greatly. He then voiced the desire to convey his gratitude to the prime minister in person. 

