Cases of atrocities on Hindu minor girls have been on the rise in Gujarat for some time now. In another such case, a Hindu minor girl was raped in Palanpur, Gujarat by accused Mehndi Hussain, who runs a driving business. On Monday (4th December), he abducted the 15-year-old victim in a car and took her to different cities and raped her. In this case, the victim’s mother lodged a police complaint and the police have registered charges under relevant sections of POCSO Act and initiated action.

According to reports, the victim is a resident of Garh Panthak in Palanpur. Hailing from a very poor family, she was helping her family financially by working in a catering service where she served food. During this time, she came in contact with the accused Mehndi Hussain Jamusha Fakir. On 4th December 2023, Mehndi Hussain lured her and abducted her in his car.

Mehndi Hussain picked up the girl in his car on the pretext of getting her new clothes. After this, he took her to different cities like Ahmedabad, Morbi and Junagadh. During this time, he raped the 15-year-old girl multiple times. Mehndi Hussain dropped the girl near her house on 7th December and went absconding.

When the mother of this minor girl came to know about the incident, she complained about the accused at the Garh police station. OpIndia contacted the Garh police station in Palanpur for further details on the matter. The officer on duty said, “The age of the Hindu minor girl is just 15 years, 11 months, and 26 days. Based on the complaint lodged by her mother, the police have registered a case under sections 363,366,376(3), 376(2)(L) of the IPC and POCSO. The accused is currently absconding and will be arrested very soon.” CPI Deesa is further probing the case.