In the Parliament security breach case investigation, police has recovered burnt phone parts of all accused in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on Sunday (December 17). All the phones were with accused Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind of the conspiracy. Jha was recently arrested from Rajasthan.

Phone parts of all the accused have been recovered, all the phones were found in burnt condition. Lalit Jha had the phones of all the accused, ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. According to the police, Lalit Jha had destroyed five mobile phones before arriving in Delhi and was misleading the investigators during the questioning.

Before the security breach, the four accused had handed over their phones to Jha to prevent crucial investigation details from reaching the police, anticipating their arrest.

Parliament Security Breach | According to the Police, phone parts of all the accused have been recovered from Rajasthan. All the phones were found in burnt condition. Lalit Jha had the phones of all the accused: Delhi Police Sources pic.twitter.com/8i08wkLc0N — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police is monitoring the social media accounts of the accused persons including Lalit Jha. In one of his Instagram posts, accused Lalit Jha wrote, “What India needs is a bomb”, adding a message in Bengali, claiming that India needs a bomb today to “raise a strong voice against tyranny, injustice and anarchy.”

Lalit Jha’s Instagram posts suggest that he was inspired by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro who was responsible for the killing of thousands of people. In August this year, Jha posted Castro’s quote on “Tanashahi” (dictatorship).

It is interesting to note that one of the accused Sagar Sharma, who entered the Parliament and hurled the smoke canister, also posted similar content on his Facebook profile wherein he was eulogising Argentine Marxist leader Ernesto Che Guevara. Sharma was also following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and “infamous” journalist-turned-YouTuber Ravish Kumar on social media.

Other than Sagar Sharma, accused Manoranjan was also deeply influenced by communist ideology as evidenced by the communist literature recovered from his house during police searches. The police revealed that all the conspirators were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has said that accused Lalit Jha has links with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly saidthat Jha is associated with TMC’s Youth Wing. “Lalit Jha is rank and file of Trinamool Yuva. He is a known face of Trinamool Congress youth wing,” the BJP MLA told reporters at Bagdogra airport adding that Jha’s pictures with TMC MLAs, councillors, and youth leaders have also surfaced.

This comes after BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar said that Lalit Jha had links with TMC’s Tapas Roy and shared some pictures of Jha with Roy. Taking to X on December 14, Majumdar wrote, “Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC’s Tapas Roy for a long time… Isn’t this proof enough for an investigation into the connivance of the leader?”

Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the attack on our Temple of Democracy, had been in close association with TMC's Tapas Roy for a long time… Isn't this proof enough for investigation into the connivance of the leader? @AITCofficial @TapasRoyAITC @abhishekaitc #shameontmc pic.twitter.com/1PIVnnbGx9 — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) December 14, 2023

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with Dainik Jagran called the security breach in Parliament a “serious issue” and urged that instead of debating over it, there is a need to find a solution. PM Modi also stressed that the government is making every effort to take the necessary actions since the gravity of the situation cannot be underestimated. The Prime Minister added that the investigating authorities are looking into the matter and will find out the motive behind the attack.

This comes after accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha well on December 13 from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were going on and released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters.