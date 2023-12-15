Friday, December 15, 2023
Parliament security breach: Accused Sagar Sharma a fanboy of Ravish Kumar, idolised Che Guevara, used ‘Gaumutra’ jibes

Sagar Sharma's last Instagram post on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attacks hints that the December 13 security breach was well planned. Sagar was also following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and “infamous” journalist-turned-YouTuber Ravish Kumar.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via IndiaDaily)
One after the other, shocking details are emerging about the people behind the security breach in Parliament on December 13. Sagar Sharma, the person who had jumped from the viewer’s gallery into the well of the Lok Sabha and released a smile canister, shared a post on Instagram emphasising the importance of making an effort regardless of victory or defeat.

Sagar posted a Hindi phrase “Jeete ya hare, par koshish to zaruri hai” (Making an effort is essential whether you win or lose) on Instagram before the security breach at Parliament.

Meanwhile, screenshots of Sagar Sharma’s Facebook posts are also being shared by social media users wherein Sagar was taking “Gaumutra” jibes similar to those of the 2019 Pulwama attack terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. It is worth recalling that the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist who rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel resulting in the martyrdom of 40 of our jawans had dehumanised the Hindu community as ‘Hindustan ke Napak mushrikon‘ (impure idol worshippers of India) and ‘Gaaye ka Peshab Peene Walon’ (cow piss drinkers).

Sagar Sharma’s Facebook bio reads, “Mera sapna hi meri daulat hai. Main itihaas likhunga, aya hoon duniya me kuch k(a)r k(e) marunga. (My dream is my asset. I will script history. Having come into this world, I do something notable before death).”

Claiming to be a Bhagat Singh fan, Sagar Sharma was deeply inspired by Argentine Marxist Revolutionary and racist communist leader Ernesto Che Guevara. Ironically, Sharma writes in his post that Che Guevera dedicated his life for the poor and oppressed while in reality Guvera committed mass murder on an unprecedented scale and helped establish a regime that persecuted its citizens greatly. Moreover, Guvera was racist and a homophobe to the core.

Sharma also held typical communist disdain for capitalism and industrialists. In one of his Facebook posts, Sharma used ‘S&%la H&r$mKh#r’ slur against businessman Mukesh Ambani. “

In another post, Sagar Sharma wrote that the government “wants to modify the rules of social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram so that the public cannot oppose them by coming together and its actions don’t get viral (on social media) so that it doesn’t catch international media’s attention…”

As reported earlier, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the accused persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The officials said the case has been registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and UAPA sections 16 and 18 at the Parliament Street police station.

Meanwhile, Lalit Mohan Jha, the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy in the Parliament Security breach case, had fled from the spot after making a video of the incident and spent the night with two friends in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, following which he came to Delhi has been arrested.

Earlier, accused Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan, Amol Shinde and Neelam Singh were arrested. As reported earlier, police have also detained Vishal Sharma alias Vicky and his wife Vrinda who are accused of giving shelter to the accused intruders. The police revealed that all the conspirators were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’

The arrests came after accused Sagar and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha well on December 13th from the visitors’ gallery while the proceedings were ongoing. A video from the Lok Sabha shows the members of Parliament assaulting one of the two perpetrators who burst into the chamber during proceedings and tossed canisters emitting yellow smoke. The MPs were seen plucking the hairs of the intruder, hurling shoes at him, and landing punches at him before encircling him.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

