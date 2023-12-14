While the Lok Sabha was in session on 13 December, there was a serious security breach in Parliament when six people planned the assault. Two of them, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were able to get into the Lok Sabha building while Neelam Singh and Amol Shinde remained outside the premises.

According to sources, the police investigation into the issue has shown that four of the accused individuals attempted to break Parliament security during the last session as well, reported India Today. Amol Shinde, a 25-year-old Maharashtrian Dalit man admitted to authorities that they had intended to assault Parliament security and cause chaos in the previous session. He was one of the two protesters who carried cans that released yellow smoke outside the Parliament building. Neelam Azad was the other individual nabbed outside parliament.

Sources claimed that Anmol Shinde stated that they were unable to proceed with the previous plan since visitor passes could not be acquired at that time. One of the accused, Sagar Sharma obtained visitor credentials for access during the Winter Session of Parliament from Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha.

When the lawmaker met House Speaker Om Birla on 13 December, he informed him that the Manoranjan D’s father lived in his Mysuru constituency and had asked for a pass to see the new Parliament building. He further told Om Birla that other than this, he did not have any more information.

Lalit Jha, the sixth accused in the case was the brains behind the conspiracy. They all met through the “Bhagat Singh Fan Club” social media page. The Delhi Police, however, think that the case involves more than six individuals. There is an ongoing investigation into the matter. Police have already apprehended the four people along with Vishal Sharma alias Vicky and his spouse Vrinda Sharma who kept them in their house in Gurugram while Lalit Jha is on the run.