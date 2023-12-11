Monday, December 11, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

‘Resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity’ – PM Modi reacts to Supreme Court’s decision on abrogation of Article 370

On 11th December, the Supreme Court of India upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

PM Modi appreciated Supreme Court's judgment to uphold abrogation of Article 370
On Monday, 11th December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the Supreme Court’s judgment to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PM said, “It is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

PM Modi further assured the people of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that India’s government is committed to fulfilling their dreams. He added that his government will ensure that “the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370.”

The Prime Minister said, “Today’s Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 is historic and constitutionally upholds the decision taken by the Parliament of India on 5th August 2019; it is a resounding declaration of hope, progress and unity for our sisters and brothers in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Court, in its profound wisdom, has fortified the very essence of unity that we, as Indians, hold dear and cherish above all else. I want to assure the resilient people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh that our commitment to fulfilling your dreams remains unwavering. We are determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach you but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of our society who suffered due to Article 370. The verdict today is not just a legal judgment; it is a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future and a testament to our collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.”

Supreme Court upheld abrogation of Article 370

On 11th December, the Supreme Court of India upheld the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370. In his judgment, CJI Chandrachud held that Jammu and Kashmir does not hold any internal sovereignty after accession to the Union of India. Furthermore, CJI said that Article 370 was a temporary provision, and it was introduced to serve a transitional purpose to serve an interim process. It was introduced due to the war-like conditions in the state. CJI added that the textual reading showed it was a temporary provision, and thus it was placed in part 21 of the constitution.

