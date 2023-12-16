On 16th December (Saturday), Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi taught such a lesson to rioters in Gujarat in 2002 that no one has dared to cause riots again in the state to date. He made the remarks while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sanand, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district.

Addressing the gathering in Gujarati, Home Minister Shah said, “In 2002, there were riots and thereafter Modi saheb taught a lesson to not repeat the act. Have there been riots thereafter? The rioters were taught such a lesson in 2002 that to date no one dares to cause riots in Gujarat.”

He also listed out the major achievements of the Modi government in the last nine-and-a-half years and credited the Prime Minister for abrogating Article 370 “in a jiffy”. He lauded PM Modi for improving the safety of the country and highlighted the recurrent bomb blasts across the country before 2014.

Shah also highlighted the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir which was otherwise housed in a ‘tent’.

He added, “PM Narendra Modi worked to secure India by carrying out surgical strikes on Pakistan, realised the incomplete dream of abrogation of Article 370, undertook the work of constructing Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, took India to the Moon through Chandrayaan mission, improved economic parameters to their best since independence, and led to the highest industrial development since independence.”

Shah further noted, “Earlier, every day, we would have bomb blasts, print journalists would forget to print, and there would be so many blasts with no end to it. But with a surgical and air strike once, we taught Pakistan a lesson…Narendrabhai has made the country safer.”

The Home Minister asserted, “The entire world reached the Moon but our flag could not. Narendrabhai sent Chandrayaan to the Moon and at Shivshakti point made our tricolour fly high. He has worked such that in the country’s economy, all parameters have been at their best in the past 75 years. If one takes 10-year intervals, industrial development has been the most during Narendrabhai’s tenure.”

However, Shah argued that improving the quality of life of 60 crore poor people in the country has been the biggest achievement of the Narendra Modi government.

“Several times, journalists ask me as to which of Narendra Modi’s achievements will get my highest marks. I say this without any controversy, confusion or dilemma that if I have to give the highest marks, then it will be Modi’s work to improve the quality of life of 60 crore poor,” he was quoted saying by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, during the Sanand gram panchayat event, Shah also urged people to take a pledge to transform India into a developed country by 2047 while eradicating the “slavery mentality from its root”.