On Friday (8th December), jailed Punjab Youth Congress leader from Ludhiana, Sarvotam Singh alias Lucky Sandhu was granted permission to go out of jail for medical treatment. However, he was seen dancing at a wedding function in Raikot in the Ludhiana district of Punjab.

A video of his dance at the marriage party went viral on social media on Tuesday (12th December). Two police officials were suspended in this regard.

Punjab Congress leader Lucky Sandhu is booked in nine cases under various charges including rioting, kidnapping, assault, extortion, and firing. In September 2023, Lucky Sandhu was lodged in the central jail of Ludhiana in connection with a kidnapping and rioting case. On 8th December, he was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh for treatment as he had complained that he had back pain and trouble urinating. However, he was seen dancing at a wedding party in Raikot. Singer Angrez Ali performed at the party.

Ludhiana Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh said, “A police party from Ludhiana police commissionerate had taken him to PGIMER Chandigarh. No jail staff accompanied them. They had reached PGIMER and got the check-up done but on the way back, they probably stopped at the party. Later they returned to the jail. After we got to know of this lapse through some videos, we immediately wrote to the Ludhiana police commissioner for action against the cops who did this negligence.”

According to reports, Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal of Ludhiana Police has announced the suspension of two officers, namely Sub-Inspector Mangal Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh. Additionally, a departmental investigation has been launched against them.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Prima facie, on the way back from the hospital in Chandigarh, they stopped at the party for some time. Both cops who took him there have been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated into the whole incident.”

In September 2023, Lucky Sandhu was apprehended on charges of purportedly kidnapping a witness involved in an assault case and subjecting him to threats at gunpoint. The complainant, Harjit Singh, aged 40 and a resident of Tower Colony, identified as a transporter, asserted that Sandhu, along with his brother Amaninder Singh alias Maninder Sandhu, and several associates, abducted and assaulted him. Maninder Sandhu is the Ludhiana wing president of the Punjab Youth Congress.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on the testimony provided by Harjit Singh. He detailed the alleged incident, stating that Sandhu, his brother, and approximately 10-12 accomplices seized him, took him into a dining establishment, and subjected him to physical assault. Furthermore, Singh claimed that Lucky Sandhu brandished a pistol, pressed it against his neck, and warned him not to testify in court.

In April 2023, Lucky Sandhu faced charges and was arrested in connection with an extortion case. In this matter, he was accused of making calls to entrap an affluent and influential businessmen in Ludhiana in collaboration with “Instagram influencer” Jasneet Kaur from Mohali. Subsequently, Sandhu obtained bail, and a group of Congress supporters congregated outside the jail to give him a “welcome.”