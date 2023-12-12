On 12th December (Tuesday), the Bhartiya Janata Party appointed first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the CM-designate for Rajasthan. His name was unanimously accepted in the meeting of BJP’s newly elected MLAs. He is the MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency. Additionally, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa will be the Deputy Chief Ministers.

#WATCH | BJP names Bhajanlal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/j3awHnmH7k — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Addressing the media persons, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that Sharma’s name was proposed by Former state CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia which was seconded by many senior MLAs including Kirodi Lal Meena.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh and other party observers Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey held a meeting in which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Rajasthan BJP Election in-charge Pralhad Joshi was also present.

Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tavde and Saroj Pandey have been appointed as party observers for Rajasthan.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress’s hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In the recent Rajasthan assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

(With inputs from ANI)