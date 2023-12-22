“Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar’ (Before laying your hand on the son, speak to his father)” this dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film “Jawan” released in September this year. The dialogue said by SRK’s character Vikram Rathore was called by his fans an indirect dig at Sameer Wankhede, the former anti-drugs officer in charge of investigating Aryan Khan’s cruise ship drugs case. In a recent interview with MensXP, Sameer Wankhede reacted to the dialogue, calling it ‘roadside.’

“This dialogue sounds very roadside to me. I neither watch movies nor listen to any dialogue. I don’t know anything about this movie. But if someone has targeted this towards me, then I would like to respond to it in English.” Wankhede then quoted another writer and said, “I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those burnt houses and bridges so I fear no hell, so please don’t scare me,” Wankhede said.

Although Wankhede did not delve into the details of the ongoing case since the matter is sub judice, when asked about his memories with Shah Rukh Khan before the Aryan Khan case, Wankhede said, “2-3 times bhi mulakaat hui, toh bhot cordial type baat hoti thi. He knew me very well and I also knew him very well. But I have no regrets, maine apni duty nibhaayi Bharat mata ke liye.”

Earlier this year, Sameer Wankhede was accused of attempting to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for the release of his son, Aryan, from custody. Aryan Khan had been detained for a month following the narcotics bust on the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship. During this time, Sameer produced messages reportedly received by Shah Rukh Khan, claiming that there was no proof to support his claim that he was seeking money from the actor.

Notably, when the trailer of the SRK starrer was released in August this year, Wankhede had written a cryptic post on his X profile which read, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.-Nicole Lyons. A quote that always inspires me !”

I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell

from you.

-Nicole Lyons

A quote that always inspires me !@ABPNews @news24tvchannel @RoflGandhi_ — Sameer Wankhede (@swankhede_IRS) August 31, 2023

It is worth recalling that on 3rd October 2021, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and other 6 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on Khan and others with him. The Court had then held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. However, on 28 October 2023, the Bombay High Court granted Khan and two others bail in the case.