Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeNews Reports'This dialogue sounds very roadside to me': Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘This dialogue sounds very roadside to me’: Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue in Jawan

Earlier too, Wankhede had shared a cryptic note after the dialogue had gone viral post trailer's release.

OpIndia Staff
sameer wankhede , shah rukh khan
Sameer Wankhede reacts to SRK's dialogue in Jawan calling it "Roadside" (Images via AFP, IANS)
1

“Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar’ (Before laying your hand on the son, speak to his father)” this dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film “Jawan” released in September this year. The dialogue said by SRK’s character Vikram Rathore was called by his fans an indirect dig at Sameer Wankhede, the former anti-drugs officer in charge of investigating Aryan Khan’s cruise ship drugs case. In a recent interview with MensXP, Sameer Wankhede reacted to the dialogue, calling it ‘roadside.’

“This dialogue sounds very roadside to me. I neither watch movies nor listen to any dialogue. I don’t know anything about this movie. But if someone has targeted this towards me, then I would like to respond to it in English.” Wankhede then quoted another writer and said, “I have burnt many houses and bridges and I have danced on those burnt houses and bridges so I fear no hell, so please don’t scare me,” Wankhede said.

Although Wankhede did not delve into the details of the ongoing case since the matter is sub judice, when asked about his memories with Shah Rukh Khan before the Aryan Khan case, Wankhede said, “2-3 times bhi mulakaat hui, toh bhot cordial type baat hoti thi. He knew me very well and I also knew him very well. But I have no regrets, maine apni duty nibhaayi Bharat mata ke liye.”

Earlier this year, Sameer Wankhede was accused of attempting to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for the release of his son, Aryan, from custody. Aryan Khan had been detained for a month following the narcotics bust on the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship. During this time, Sameer produced messages reportedly received by Shah Rukh Khan, claiming that there was no proof to support his claim that he was seeking money from the actor.

Notably, when the trailer of the SRK starrer was released in August this year, Wankhede had written a cryptic post on his X profile which read, “I have licked the fire and danced in the ashes of every bridge I ever burned. I fear no hell from you.-Nicole Lyons. A quote that always inspires me !”

It is worth recalling that on 3rd October 2021, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and other 6 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on Khan and others with him. The Court had then held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. However, on 28 October 2023, the Bombay High Court granted Khan and two others bail in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssameer wankhede, shah rukh khan, aryan khan, jawaan, roadside, drugs case, cordelia cruise drug case, ncb
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Delhi Police’s bizarre argument in an attempt to shield Rahul Gandhi after he revealed identity of minor victim leaves many shocked: How they are...

Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi gave an undertaking to the court agreeing to delete his tweet where he had revealed the identity of a minor victim in his attempt to politicise the 2021 Delhi rape and murder case
News Reports

Ram Mandir inauguration: ISKCON Ayodhya to offer free lunch prasad for 5000 pilgrims daily, ghee Diyas to be lit in all their temples

OpIndia Staff -
ISCKON has decided to undertake a 'Padyatra' from Delhi to Ayodhya which would be completed by the Ram devotees in around 41 days. Spokesperson of ISKCON also said that on the day of the inauguration of the iconic Ram Temple, luminous ghee diyas will be lit in all the ISCKON temples across India.

Modi govt invites French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest for 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Details

Black armband ‘stunt’ for Gaza: Cricketer Usman Khawaja charged by ICC for making political statement on field without prior permission

A new criminal justice era begins in India, three momentous bills replacing IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act passed by Rajya Sabha

‘Muslim mob including women attacked police & Hindus, Chamunda Temple not illegal’: As Islamists spread fake news about Morabadabad temple protest case, here is...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com