In the past few months, unknown gunmen have been making headlines for selectively targeting India’s enemies on foreign soil, from Pakistan to Canada. Interestingly, these individuals neither have any names nor do they have any recognisable faces.

It’s noteworthy that the targets of these gunmen are either criminals, or individuals listed as wanted terrorists by the Indian government. Whoever they are, the targets of these unknown gunmen are considered enemies of India. The unknown gunmen have been actively eliminating these ruthless criminals for several months now.

What’s remarkable is that once a terrorist is eliminated, there is no evidence or trace left behind by these unknown assailants. They come, do their job, and leave – that’s their modus operandi. These unknown attackers not only resort to shooting, but they have also added the method of poisoning to their list of ways to eliminate the target.

Some foreign leaders or politicians suspect that these unknown gunmen may not be independent actors but agents of India’s intelligence agency, RAW. However, no evidence has surfaced to confirm this theory.

Till now there have been many reported cases where these unknown gunmen have eliminated India’s enemies on foreign soil. In this article, we take a brief account of some of the major killings by them in which the targets were notorious anti-India elements or wanted terrorists.

Hanzla Adnan alias Adnan Ahmed

On the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd December 2023, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hanzla Adnan was shot by unknown gunmen near his residence in Karachi Pakistan. Hanzla Adnan received 4 bullets. Adnan was attacked amid tight security outside his safe house. After being shot, he was secretly admitted to a hospital in Karachi by the Pakistani army. He died on 5th December. Hanzla Adnan had recently shifted his operation base from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

Hanzla Adnan was the key conspirator in the Udhampur attack of 2015 wherein a BSF (Border Security Force) convoy was targeted by the LeT terrorists. 2 BSF soldiers were killed in this attack while 13 other jawans were injured. The attack was investigated by the NIA and a charge sheet was filed on 6th August 2015.

Hanzla Adnan was also the mastermind behind the 2016 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pampore. In this attack, 8 soldiers were martyred, while 22 soldiers were injured. In both these attacks, Hanzla – sitting in Pakistan – was giving instructions to the terrorists. Adnan was also called Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Communication Expert.

Hanzla Adnan played a big role in carrying out the suicide attack in the Srinagar and Pulwama areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He was often deputed to the Lashkar camp in PoK to influence and train the newly recruited terrorists to be sent to India to execute various attacks.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, infamous for his role in planning and executing the Mumbai 26/11 attacks, was poisoned inside Central Jail at Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan. He was airlifted by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI on 4th December 2023 and kept on ventilator support in CMH Bahawalpur. He may die anytime soon considering his serious condition. Sajid Mir was reportedly poisoned by a private cook, employed in the Central Jail Dera Ghazi Khan kitchen since October 2023, who has suddenly gone missing.

Terrorist Sajid Mir is the chief commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and is in charge of the group’s “India establishment.” He was a key figure in the Mumbai terror attack that took place on 26 November 2008, when 10 armed Pakistani terrorists created mayhem in the country’s financial capital, killing hundreds of civilians and leaving scores of others injured.

Mir reportedly recruited Dawood Gilani, alias David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American and FBI/DEA informant, and planned the Mumbai attacks with the assistance of Pakistani military officers. He was the mastermind behind the largest-ever overseas Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attack.

Sajid Mir was the Lashkar-e-Taiba project manager for the November 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. He, via satellite phones, had commanded the terrorists involved in the operation to execute the hostages. India has marked him as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], 1967, as amended in 2019 in October 2020.

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammed Muzammil

In Sialkot, unknown assailants carried out their work again which flashed in the news on 15th November 2023. Mohammed Muzammil, the commander of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, who carried out many terrorist incidents all over India including Kashmir, was killed by unknown gunmen in this targeted attack. A video of this attack went viral.

Mohammed Muzammil along with his accomplice Naeem-ur-Rehman was going somewhere in the Pasroor tehsil area of Sialkot in the car. At the same time, bike-borne assailants came to the car when it was near Khokhran Chowk. The unknown gunmen opened fire and killed Mohammed Muzammil and his accomplice. Police said the attack was the result of a land dispute. However, the police could not catch the unknown attacker. They could not even tell the name of the person with whom Muzammil had a so-called land dispute.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, and close aide of Masood Azhar, Maulana Raheem Ullah Tariq was shot dead by ‘unknown men’ in the Orangi town area of Karachi, Pakistan, on 13th November 2023.

He was going to attend a religious gathering when unidentified people opened fire at him. Two unknown individuals on a bike approached the deceased and fired three shots. Maulana Tariq often used to speak fiercely against India in anti-India gatherings. The family of the slain terrorist Rahimullah rejected the enmity accusations. The mystery behind the unidentified gunmen remains unresolved.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s senior commander Akram Khan Ghazi

Akram Khan Ghazi, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed by unidentified bike-borne assailants in the Bajaur district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Akram Khan was reportedly going for his afternoon prayer when unknown attackers opened fire at him near Inayat Kalay mosque. He was immediately shifted to a hospital but didn’t survive the attack. The news of his death appeared on 10th November 2023.

Akram Khan Ghazi was a weapon trader by profession. He was a recruiter for LeT who had radicalised many terrorists who had invaded the Kashmir Valley in several batches in recent years. Moreover, against the reports of assassination by unidentified persons, ISKP (Islamic State – Khorasan Province) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the identity of the assailants was not established.

Khwaja Shahid Alias Mia Mujahid

On 5th November 2023, Khwaja Shahid alias Mia Mujahid – a Lashkar-E-Taiba commander – was found dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. His body was found beheaded. He was abducted by unidentified attackers a few days before his dead body was found. He hailed from the Neelum Valley of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown and no organisation has taken responsibility for the action.

Khwaja Shahid was the key conspirator of the deadly attack on the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu in February 2018. In this attack, three terrorists stormed into an army camp. they had AK-47 assault rifles and grenades. they killed six soldiers and injured 20 others including 14 soldiers and five women and a child. The Indian forces neutralised all three terrorists.

Lashkar-e-Jabbar founder Dawood Malik

Lashkar-e-Jabbar founder Dawood Malik was one more terrorist involved in anti-India activities to get killed in an attack by unknown gunmen. Dawood Malik was shot dead in North Waziristan, Pakistan in the wee hours of 20th October 2023.

He was a close acquaintance of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) Mohammad Masood Azhar, who is one of India’s most wanted Islamic terrorists. He was reportedly ambushed by anonymous masked gunmen at a private clinic who opened fire at him before absconding from there.

Pathankot terrorist attack mastermind Shahid Latif

On 11th October 2023, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Shahid Latif was killed by unknown gunmen in Sialkot, Pakistan. He was the mastermind of the terrorist attack on the Pathankot airbase in January 2016. Latif was India’s most wanted terrorist and was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a UAPA case. Latif was shot by unknown gunmen at point-blank range. This shows that the shooters were aware of the local topography very well.

Shahid Latif was arrested on terror accusations in India in 1993. He was tried and imprisoned. However, he was released by the Congress-led UPA govt in 2010, along with 24 other terrorists. According to an NIA investigation, Shahid Latif returned to the Jihadi factory in Pakistan after he was released and allowed to go to Pakistan.

Latif, 47, had been imprisoned in India for 11 years for terrorist crimes. He was one of 25 terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and JeM who were released on May 28, 2010, as part of the then-UPA government’s outreach activity to the hostile neighbour.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mufti Qaiser Farooq

On 30th September 2023, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s city of Karachi. This incident raised concerns in Pakistan as it follows a pattern of high-profile terrorists being eliminated in Pakistan. A video of this incident also went viral on social media. Mufti Qaiser Farooq was a close aide of Hafiz Saeed.

Unidentified armed individuals opened fire on Qaiser Farooq, aged 30 at the Gulshan-i-Umar seminary near the Edhi Centre before fleeing the scene. The injured victims were subsequently transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Qaiser Farooq succumbed to his injuries during treatment, having sustained bullet wounds to the back.

Hafiz Saeed’s son Ibrahim Kamaluddin

On 27th September 2023, media reports emerged alleging that Ibrahim Kamaluddin Saeed was kidnapped by unidentified individuals. Kamaluddin Saeed was one of the sons of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and internationally designated Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed. On 29th September 2023, it was claimed in multiple social media posts that Ibrahim Kamaluddin’s dead body was found in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Kamaluddin Saeed was abducted in Peshawar by miscreants who came in cars. Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI could not trace him anywhere after the abduction.

Popular X user @Kesariya_Meenu alleged that Kamaluddin Saeed, the body of the missing son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed was recovered from Jabba Valley in the KPK region and that Pakistan’s ISI has already performed his last rites.

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke

Gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha was killed in Canada by unknown gunmen on the night of 20th September 2023. Sukhdool Singh was known as ‘Sukha Duneke’ and was on a wanted list by India.

Sukha had fled from India in 2017 with the help of forged documents. He hailed from Moga district of Punjab. He was linked with the Davinder Bambiha gang. Unknown assailants shot Sukha in Canada’s Winnipeg. Sukha’s name was on the list of 43 wanted criminals released by NIA. 29 gangsters from the Punjab region feature in the list. Sukha appeared at Number 33 on the NIA’s list.

Riyaz Ahmed

On 8th September 2023, some unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the Al-Qudus mosque in Rawalkot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed a top terrorist leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim who was going for Fajr prayers at the mosque.

Riyaz Ahmed was one of the main architects of the terror incident in Rajouri district’s Dhangri on 1st January 2023 that killed seven people and left 13 more injured. The village was attacked by terrorists who opened fire indiscriminately. Furthermore, they had placed an improvised explosive device (IED) which detonated the following morning.

Riyaz Ahmad was from the Jammu region and reached Pakistan in 1999. He was responsible for the resurgence of terrorism in the border areas of Poonch and Rajouri. He operated from the Lashkar-e-Taiba base camp in Muridke but had recently shifted to Rawalakot.

During morning prayers at the Al-Qudus mosque in Rawalakot, unidentified gunmen entered the mosque and shot at him from a point-blank range, i.e. less than 12 inches. He was shot from behind. As soon as he was shot, he fell on his knees to the ground and died.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar

On 18th June 2023, the dreaded Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. Nijjar was the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib. He was shot dead by two unidentified assailants within the Gurdwara premises. 46-year-old Nijjar hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar.

His name was added to the list of designated terrorists recently by the Indian Government. In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after his name appeared in a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was behind the conspiracy to kill the Hindu priest. Nijaar was the chief of the Khalistani terrorist organization KTF. Apart from his activities in KTF, Nijjar was also linked to the Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice.

Avtar Singh Khanda

Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), died in a London hospital on 15th June 2023. He was the main handler of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh. He was suspected of being poisoned. However, there were claims that he was suffering from blood cancer. The actual reason for the death remained suspicious.

Avtar Singh Khanda was the mastermind behind the attack on the Indian High Commission in London where he had pulled down the Indian national flag and attempted to hoist the Khalistan flag. He was arrested after the March 19 incident. The Indian Intelligence agencies confirmed that Khanda and Nijjar worked together to organise protests outside Indian high commissions and also sponsored terror attacks in India.

Avtar Singh Khanda was a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Parmjit Singh Pamma. It is Khanda who radicalised Sikh youths overseas. He was the ‘main handler’ of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and radical Khalistani separatist, Amritpal Singh. He was in fact, the link between Amritpal and Pakistan’s (Inter-Services Intelligence) ISI.

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar

On 6th May 2023, a Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar was killed by two unidentified men in Johar town in Lahore city of Pakistan. He was a wanted terrorist and the leader of the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF). Paramjit Singh Panjwar was also known by his alias Malik Sardar Singh. The slain Khalistani was born in 1960 in Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district of Indian Punjab. He went on to become the chief of the proscribed outfit KCF and began operating from Lahore.

He was involved in illegal arms training for terrorists in Pakistan and helping them infiltrate India to target economic installations and VIPs. He was at the helm of the drug trade, circulating fake Indian currency notes and inciting minorities against the Government of India. The Khalistani Commando Force (KCF) headed by Panjwar was eyeing to reactivate sleeper cells and form a nexus of ex-terrorists with other anti-India elements.

Syed Noor Shalobar

On 4th March 2022, unidentified assailants gunned down Syed Noor Shalobar, responsible for several terror incidents in Kashmir. Syed Noor Shalobar was working with the Pakistani Army and ISI to promote terrorist activities in Kashmir.

He was responsible for recruiting youths, especially Kashmiris, for terrorist organizations. Shalobar was killed by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Syed Khalid Raza

On 26th February 2023, unidentified men killed Syed Khalid Raza, a former commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Al Badr. The dreaded terrorist was shot outside his residence in the Gulistan-e-Johar Block 7 area of Karachi, Pakistan. For almost 8 years in the 1990s, Syed Khalid Raza was the commander of the Al-Badr terror group in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Jamaat e Islami President Karachi, the deceased was also associated with JeI Talba Wing.

Pakistan-based Al-Badr terrorist outfit, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States, was formed in June 1998 to strengthen the ‘Kashmiri freedom struggle’ and ‘liberate’ the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir and merge it with Pakistan. It is one of several terrorist offshoots of the Jamaat-e-Islami and has often worked in tandem with the notorious Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

Other than the LeT and the JeM, the Al Badr is the only group that has incorporated suicide (Fidayeen) attacks into its strategy. It disseminated propaganda through its Urdu journal ‘Al Badr,’ which was founded in Pakistan in 1999. The ISI, along with the Jamaat-e-Islami, have long been significant supporters of the organization, though relations with the Jamaat have been strained. It openly solicited funds in Pakistan for its operations, with almost no resistance from the authorities.

A former commander of this Al Badr outfit Syed Khalid Raza had been living in Karachi, Pakistan for some time, where he was made the vice-chairman of the Federation of Private Schools. However, he was associated with Kashmiri terrorists and was helping them while sitting in Pakistan. Khalid was shot by unknown assailants outside his house and died on the spot. Later, the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army claimed responsibility for the killing of the terrorist Khalid. Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army is demanding a separate Sindhudesh from Pakistan.

IS terrorist Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar alias Abu Osman al-Kashmiri

Kashmir-born terrorist Ejaz Ahmad Ahangar was killed by unknown gunmen on 22nd February 2023. According to reports, Ahangar was killed by the Taliban in the Kunar area of Afghanistan. The Taliban later confirmed it. Taliban said that the unknown gunmen were from Taliban security forces. However, no other details about the attackers surfaced.

Born in Srinagar in 1974, terrorist Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar was accused of plotting several terror attacks in the valley. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification on 5th January 2023, declaring Ahangar a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967. Ahangar was affiliated with the Islamic State and used to train suicide bombers to attack Indians.

Qari Fateh was also killed with Ejaz Ahmed Ahangar in the same attack by these unknown gunmen. Qari Fateh was the head of the Islamic State’s intelligence network. Qari Fateh allegedly worked to strategize for the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP). Qari Fateh was also responsible for attacks against Russian, Pakistani and Chinese diplomatic missions in the capital Kabul.

Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiaz Alam

On 20th February 2023, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Bashir Ahmad Peer was killed by unknown attackers in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Imtiaz was a founding member of the outlawed terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, serving as its third commander. He was killed in front of a shop by two unidentified assailants.

Imtiaz, a resident of Babarpora in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, was standing in front of a shop in the evening when assailants fired at him from point-blank range and fled. Imtiaz was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was proclaimed dead. The Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi had designated Bashir Ahmed Peer as a ‘terrorist’ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on October 4 last year. The Indian security forces were looking for him concerning many terrorist attacks.

Imtiaz was involved in providing logistics to the banned outfit’s terrorists, especially for infiltration into the Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also involved with online propaganda groups to unite former terrorists and other cadres of jihadi terror groups to promote the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and other Pakistan-backed terrorist groups. Imtiaz used to instigate the youth in the name of implementing Sharia law in Jammu and Kashmir. He also played a key role in mobilizing youth and providing them with arms and ammunition. Bashir Mir was coordinating the terror camps and launch pads from PoK as well.

Laal Mohammed

Lal Mohammad alias Mohammad Darji was shot dead by unknown gunmen on 19 September 2022 in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Lal Mohammad was carrying out anti-India activities from Nepal as an agent of Pakistan’s intelligence agency. Not only this, he also had connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was the key player in circulating fake Indian currencies via the Nepal route.

Lal Mohammad, an ISI agent known as Darji Mohammad in Nepal’s Gothar area, was killed when he got out of the car and was heading home. During this time, bike-borne unknown assailants opened fire on him. As soon as the bullets were fired, he started running but the attackers did not stop firing at him. Lal Mohammad was shot in the head, stomach and leg in this attack. He died on the spot. The unknown attackers fled and were never spotted anywhere again.

1985 Air India Kanishka bombing accused Ripudaman Singh Malik

Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was accused in the 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing case, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Surrey, Canada on 15th July 2023. Malik was shot to death as he sat inside his car at about 9:30 AM local time outside an industrial plaza where he has a business office in the 8200 block of 128th Street. Reportedly, a burning car was also discovered near where he was shot dead. Police were called in after gunshots were heard and despite first responders giving medical aid to Malik, he succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

Malik, who founded the Khalsa Credit Union, was acquitted in the Air India case by a Canadian court in 2005. Malik, Inderjeet Singh Reyat (convicted) and Ajaib Singh Bagri were among the three main accused in the blast on board Air India Flight 182, Emperor Kanishka, a Boeing 747 aircraft that was on its way to Delhi from Montreal on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 on board. Malik and Bagri were charged with 329 counts of murder. However, they were acquitted after Reyat, who was convicted of the bombing, said that he could not remember the bombing plot or the names of those who were involved in it. It was speculated that ISI killed Malik because he changed his opinions and praised PM Narendra Modi in January 2022. However, it was not confirmed and the attackers are yet unknown.

IC-814 Indian Airlines Aeroplane hijacking accused Zahoor Mistry

Zahoor Mistry, one of the five terrorists who hijacked the Indian plane IC-814 in Afghanistan’s Kandahar in 1999 was killed in Pakistan’s Karachi. Mistry who was living under a fake identity of Zahid Akhund and also owned the ‘Crescent Furniture’ store in Karachi was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony on 1st March 2022. His killers are still unknown.

On December 24, 1999, an Indian Airlines plane (IC-814) was hijacked by five terrorists belonging to the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen from Nepal. The plane which was supposed to reach Delhi made suspicious stops at Lahore, Amritsar and Dubai before being stationed at Afghanistan’s Kandahar which was under the control of the Taliban.

Around 178 people and 11 crew members aboard the plane were made hostages for a week it ended after India was forced to release three JeM terrorists Masood Azhar, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar from its custody. The hijackers demanded the release of thirty-five terrorists from Indian prisons, including the dreaded terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar in addition to US$200mn in cash. The hostage ended on December 31, 1999, after a team of Indian negotiators including the present NSA Ajit Doval agreed to free three terrorists.