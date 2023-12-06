On the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd December, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Hanzla Adnan was shot by unknown gunmen near his residence in Karachi Pakistan. He was then secretly taken to a hospital in Karachi by the Pakistani Army, where he succumbed to his injuries and died on Tuesday (5th December).

Adnan Ahmed alias Hanzla Adnan was very close to Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz. On the night of 2-3 December, unknown assailants carried out the attack in which Hanzla Adnan received 4 bullets. Adnan was attacked amid tight security outside his safe house. After being shot, he was secretly admitted to a hospital in Karachi by the Pakistani army. He died on 5th December. This is considered a big setback for Hafiz Saeed. Hanzla Adnan had recently shifted his operation base from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

Hanzla Adnan was the key conspirator in the Udhampur attack of 2015 wherein a BSF (Border Security Force) convoy was targeted by the LeT terrorists. 2 BSF soldiers were killed in this attack while 13 other jawans were injured. The attack was investigated by the NIA and a charge sheet was filed on 6th August 2015.

Hanzla Adnan was also the mastermind behind the 2016 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pampor. In this attack, 8 soldiers were martyred, while 22 soldiers were injured. In both these attacks, Hanzla – sitting in Pakistan – was giving instructions to the terrorists. Adnan was also called Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Communication Expert.

Hanzla Adnan played a big role in carrying out the suicide attack in the Srinagar and Pulwama areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Hen was often deputed to the Lashkar camp in PoK to influence and train the newly recruited terrorists. ISI and Pakistani Army used to send Hanzla Adnan to train especially those terrorists who were about to infiltrate into India and carry out terrorist attacks.

In the last few months, there have been multiple such incidents in Pakistan wherein unknown gunmen have killed terrorists in a sudden attack. Many terrorists from different terror outfits have been eliminated in such attacks.