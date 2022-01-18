Ripudaman Singh Malik, Sikh leader from Canada has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanking him for the steps the Indian government took for the Sikh community. In his letter, he expressed “deep heartfelt gratitude” for the positive steps the Modi government has taken. Malik was one of the accused of the Kanishka bombing of Air India flight by Khalistani terrorists in which over 300 people lost their lives. He was acquitted by the Canadian court in 2005.

In his letter, Malik said, “I am writing you this to express my deep heartfelt gratitude for the unprecedented positive steps taken by yourself to redress long-reading Sikh demands and grievances including the elimination of blacklists that restricted visit to India of thousands of Sikhs living abroad, grant of passports and visas to asylees and their families, reopening of hundreds of 1984-riots closed cases leading to conviction and jail term for some, declaring 1984-riots as ‘genocide’ by then Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh on the floor of the House, giving compensation of Rs. 5.00 lakh per family of the anti-Sikh genocide victims, the opening of Sri Kartarpur Saheb Corridor facilitating pilgrims from India to visit the revered place of our first Master Guru Nanak Dev Ji.”

Canada-based Sikh leader Ripudaman Singh Malik has written a letter to PM @narendramodi for a number of steps taken for the #Sikh community. He expressed his “deep heartfelt gratitude” for the unprecedented positive steps taken by the him. pic.twitter.com/aN8owiH3uM — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) January 18, 2022

He further thanked PM Modi for declaring December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas to remember the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons. Malik also showed concerns over the “orchestrated campaign” by the members of the Sikh community against India and the Modi government. He said such propaganda is being spread at the behest of some foreign powers to destabilise India. He called it a challenge to India’s national integrity. Singh further promised to work with the government of India for redressal of the pending issues.

As per reports, he also wrote a letter to the Sikh community urging them to stay vigilant of the motivated and vicious campaign that would hurt the interests of the Sikh community. He said, “Violence in Punjab only ends up hurting the interests of the Sikh community in Punjab and throughout India and around the world. I do my daily Ardaas for world peace as I do not like seeing my community or any community suffer due to violence.”

He further added, “I do not believe it is right to unfairly criticise the Prime Minister given his many positive gestures towards the Sikh community. Instead of criticising, we should be appreciating and engaging meaningfully with the government of India under his leadership towards a positive partnership for the future.”

Malik visited India in 2019 after the Modi govt scrapped the Sikh blacklist

In 2019, Malik had visited India after an interval of 25 years. It was possible after the Indian government under PM Modi scrapped the Sikh blacklist. Only two names in the list were barred from entering India, which were not disclosed. Khalistani Terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had raised questions over Malik’s visit to India. As per reports, in a tweet, Pannu had claimed Malik was PM Modi’s guest. However, Malik’s brother, who lives in India, had debunked the claims.

In a statement issued by Malik brother Jasjit Singh, it was mentioned that Malik stayed at his brother’s place throughout his visit. Singh further added Malik could visit India only after the blacklist of Sikhs was scrapped by the Indian government. He had taken an Air France flight as his name was on the US no-fly list that was also recognised by Canada at that time. Malik had spent four years in prison from 2000-2004 for his alleged involvement in the Kanishka bombing. It was alleged he provided finance for the terrorist attack, but the court later acquitted him of the charges.

Malik is currently running Khalsa schools in Canada. In his schools, Punjabi language and culture are taught to the students along with the Vancouver Education Board curriculum. Ripudaman is a Canadian millionaire businessman who was accused of giving funds to the terrorists who were behind the Kanishka bombing. He was acquitted by the Canadian court in 2005.