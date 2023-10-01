Sunday, October 1, 2023
HomeWorldPakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Qaiser Farooq killed by unidentified assailants in Karachi
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Qaiser Farooq killed by unidentified assailants in Karachi

The deceased, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was a notorious and long-sought-after terrorist, featuring prominently on Indian law enforcement agencies' most-wanted lists.

OpIndia Staff
Qaiser Farooq
Qaiser Farooq (left) and the still from CCTV footage of the killing. Image Source: Free Press Journal
7

On September 30, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s city of Karachi. This incident raised concerns in Pakistan as it follows a pattern of high-profile terrorists being eliminated in Pakistan. A video of this incident also went viral on social media.

The gunmen ambushed Qaiser Farooq, executing the attack with deadly precision. The deceased, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was a notorious and long-sought-after terrorist, featuring prominently on Indian law enforcement agencies’ most-wanted lists. This development signifies a significant blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba network operating in the region.

Pakistani news agencies have characterised the incident as a targeted killing, highlighting the deliberate nature of the attack. The motive behind this killing is currently under investigation by local authorities, who aim to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to a report by Dawn, unidentified armed individuals opened fire on Qaiser Farooq, aged 30 at the Gulshan-i-Umar seminary near the Edhi Centre before fleeing the scene. Samanabad SHO Irshad Ahmed Soomro reported that the injured victims were subsequently transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Qaiser Farooq succumbed to his injuries during treatment, having sustained bullet wounds to the back.

Notably, also in Pakistan, Kamaluddin Saeed, one of the sons of Laskar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, went missing on Tuesday, September 26. Reports suggest that Kamaluddin Saeed was abducted in Peshawar by unknown individuals who arrived in a car. Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, was unable to trace him.

Two days after media reports emerged alleging that Kamaluddin Saeed was kidnapped by unidentified individuals, social media platforms were full of posts claiming that Kamaluddin’s dead body had been found in Peshawar, Pakistan. Kamaluddin Saeed is one of the sons of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and internationally designated Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and an internationally blacklisted terrorist, is currently incarcerated in Pakistan. He co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based Islamist organisation recognised as a terrorist outfit by various international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, India, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Russia.

While the investigations into these incidents continue, the circumstances surrounding Mufti Qaiser Farooq’s death and Kamaluddin Saeed’s disappearance remain shrouded in mystery.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRAW Pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
658,094FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com