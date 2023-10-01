On September 30, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s city of Karachi. This incident raised concerns in Pakistan as it follows a pattern of high-profile terrorists being eliminated in Pakistan. A video of this incident also went viral on social media.

The gunmen ambushed Qaiser Farooq, executing the attack with deadly precision. The deceased, Mufti Qaiser Farooq, was a notorious and long-sought-after terrorist, featuring prominently on Indian law enforcement agencies’ most-wanted lists. This development signifies a significant blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba network operating in the region.

Pakistani news agencies have characterised the incident as a targeted killing, highlighting the deliberate nature of the attack. The motive behind this killing is currently under investigation by local authorities, who aim to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack.

According to a report by Dawn, unidentified armed individuals opened fire on Qaiser Farooq, aged 30 at the Gulshan-i-Umar seminary near the Edhi Centre before fleeing the scene. Samanabad SHO Irshad Ahmed Soomro reported that the injured victims were subsequently transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Qaiser Farooq succumbed to his injuries during treatment, having sustained bullet wounds to the back.

Notably, also in Pakistan, Kamaluddin Saeed, one of the sons of Laskar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, went missing on Tuesday, September 26. Reports suggest that Kamaluddin Saeed was abducted in Peshawar by unknown individuals who arrived in a car. Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, was unable to trace him.

Two days after media reports emerged alleging that Kamaluddin Saeed was kidnapped by unidentified individuals, social media platforms were full of posts claiming that Kamaluddin’s dead body had been found in Peshawar, Pakistan. Kamaluddin Saeed is one of the sons of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and internationally designated Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and an internationally blacklisted terrorist, is currently incarcerated in Pakistan. He co-founded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based Islamist organisation recognised as a terrorist outfit by various international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, India, the United States, the European Union, Australia, and Russia.

While the investigations into these incidents continue, the circumstances surrounding Mufti Qaiser Farooq’s death and Kamaluddin Saeed’s disappearance remain shrouded in mystery.