Gangster Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha has been killed in Canada by unknown gunmen. Sukhdool Singh was known as ‘Sukha Duneke’ and has been on a wanted list by India.

Sukha had fled from India in 2017 with the help of forged documents. He hailed from Moga district of Punjab. He was linked with the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Unconfirmed reports have stated that unknown assailants shot Sukha in what appears to be an inter-gang clash in Canada’s Winnipeg.

Interestingly, Sukha’s name was on the list of wanted criminals shared by NIA on September 20. The names included criminals engaged in terror-gangster acts against India.

As per reports, Sukha’s murder has been cited as similar to that of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, for which Canada is now blaming India.

Sukha’s name was on the list of 43 wanted criminals released by NIA. 29 gangsters from the Punjab region feature in the list.

Sukha appeared at Number 33 on the NIA’s list.

“Persons shown in the photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you have any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373,” the NIA had posted on X.