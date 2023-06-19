On June 18 (local time), the dreaded Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada four days after, Khalistani terrorist Avtar Khanda mysteriously died in a UK Hospital. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Indian Intelligence agencies have now confirmed that Khanda and Nijjar worked together to organise protests outside Indian high commissions and also sponsored terror attacks in India.

According to some reports, Avtar Khanda and Hardeep Singh Nijjar had a falling out, and as a result, Nijjar allegedly killed Khanda. The Canadian police are probing these reports of rivalry suspecting Avatar Khanda’s elimination to be a revenge killing, reports India Narrative.

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was declared a wanted terrorist by the Indian government. In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after his name appeared in a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab. Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), which was behind the conspiracy to kill the Hindu priest and was also the director of banned terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton city.

Last week in the UK, Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), died in a hospital on Thursday. It is suspected that Khanda was poisoned. However, some media reports say that he was suffering from blood cancer.

Khanda was arrested in London for masterminding the attack on the Indian High Commission building. Khanda, on March 19, climbed onto the balcony of the Commission, brought down the Indian national flag and tried to install the Khalistani flag.

He was a close associate of Khalistani terrorist Parmjit Singh Pamma and is behind the radicalisation of Sikh youths overseas. It also said that he was the ‘main handler’ of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and radical Khalistani separatist, Amritpal Singh. He wass in fact, the link between Amritpal and Pakistan’s (Inter-Services Intelligence) ISI, as per reports.

In fact, in March 2023, following the attack on the Indian High Commission Building in London, the Indian government has told the UK administration that people involved in the acts of attack and vandalism should be deported. Avtar Singh Khanda Harjeet Singh, Manroop Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Rajinder Singh were recognised by British authorities in London.

Notably, Khanda had been living in the UK for several years on an Indian passports and had applied for asylum in the UK under the pretext of ‘political persecution.’

Attack on Indian High Commission in London

On March 19 evening, pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and tried to remove the tricolour from the premises.

In the video that came to light, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.

As per a report by CNN-News 18, the local police in London were alerted about the Khalistani ambush at the Indian High Commission building but the authorities did not send a police team.

Following the lapse in security from the local metropolitan police in London, India had strongly condemned the incident and raised the issue with the UK government demanding strict action against the perpetrators.