Two days after media reports emerged alleging that Kamaluddin Saeed was kidnapped by unidentified individuals, social media platforms today (Friday, September 29) are full of posts claiming that Kamaluddin’s dead body has been found in Peshawar, Pakistan. Kamaluddin Saeed is one of the sons of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind and internationally designated Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

Several Netizens and media portals took to X to post about the rumoured death of Kamaluddin Saeed.

Some X users alleged that the Islamic terrorist’s son’s body that has been recovered has multiple bruises on it suggesting that he was tortured before being killed.

Popular X user @Kesariya_Meenu alleged that Kamaluddin Saeed, the body of the missing son of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed was recovered from Jabba Valley in the KPK region and that Pakistan’s ISI has already performed his last rites.

Prior to this, on September 27, several media houses reported the sudden disappearance of Hafiz Saeed’s son Kamaluddin Saeed. It was alleged that the Islamic terrorist’s son had been abducted by unidentified individuals in Peshawar, Pakistan.

A report published by ABP Live quoted the Pakistani local media house The Express Tribune as confirming that Kamaluddin Saeed was abducted in Peshawar by miscreants who came in cars. It further alleged that several journalists in Pakistan have claimed that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI had not been able to trace Kamaluddin Saeed.

Several media portals and social media users have also posted about Kamaluddin Saeed’s abduction.

Please note that although Indian media quoted Pakistan media outlet Express Tribune as confirming that Hafiz Saeed’s son was abducted and several social media portals and Netizens have posted about the abduction and killing of Kamaluddin Saeed, OpIndia could not find any such report by the Pakistan newspaper that confirmed the same. Additionally, both the claims of Kamaluddin Saeed’s abduction and murder have not been confirmed yet.

Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in jail

Last year, an anti-Terrosim court in Pakistan sentenced Islamic terrorist Hafiz Saeed to 31 years in jail. As per reports, the Pakistani government had also been ordered to confiscate all assets of Saeed.

Hafiz Saeed is the founder of the banned Islamic terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been the mastermind of many terrorist attacks against India, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Reports say that the court has also imposed a monetary fine on Saeed.

Though the reason behind Saeed’s sentencing is said to be the FATF pressure, where Pakistan continues to be in the grey list, many experts speculate that given the precedents in Pakistan, Saeed may even walk free soon or continue to enjoy a lavish life.

Though Saeed has been sentenced by courts earlier, he had been living a lavish life, under the security provided by the Pakistani government. In 2020, a video had surfaced where Saeed, who was supposed to be in jail, was seen travelling with a large convoy of SUVs with Pakistani rangers protecting him.