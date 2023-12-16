On Friday (December 15), a 20-year-old girl was abducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar at about 4 a.m. The girl had gone out to attend nature’s call with her mother at the time when accused Izmamul Ansari, Alamgir, Meraj Ansari, and Naushad Ansari came in their Bolero car and abducted her. In this case, the victim’s family has appealed to the police to bring the girl back. According to the father of the kidnapped girl, the kidnappers were recognised by his wife, who is from the same village but belongs to a different community. He claimed they intended to convert his daughter to Islam. The victim’s father expressed his apprehension that if the girl is not found soon, the perpetrators might harm her.

This incident occurred in the Kushinagar district’s Ramkola police station precinct. The girl’s mother screamed for help, but the abductors forced her face against the wall and took the victim with them. The victim’s father said that the abductors fled in their Bolero car along with the girl as soon as the villagers gathered. According to media reports, all of the perpetrators have been identified, and an FIR has been registered. Moreover, the police have apprehended three people so far.

The FIR also names a woman identified as Quresha Ansari. Quresha is allegedly involved in the religious conversion conspiracy along with the accused persons. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR, in which the complainant stated that his daughter had been abducted by Izmamul Ansari, Alamgir, Meraj Ansari, Naushad Ansari, and Pravet alias Parvez Ansari. In addition to Quresha Ansari, one Sahim Akhtar has also been named in the FIR.

According to the victim’s father, all of the accused were from the same village. According to him, the abductors had been stalking his daughter for a long time and had planned to convert her to Islam. When the perpetrators failed, he claimed, they kidnapped the girl.

The victim’s brother told OpIndia that there had previously been incidents of Hindu-Muslim hostility in their village. Moreover, some Muslim girls from the village had married Hindu boys during this time. The kidnapped girl has a brother who serves in the Indian Army and due to this, several members of the Muslim community harass his family. According to the victim’s brother, these people have been trying to convert his sister to Islam, marry her, and humiliate his family. Due to these reasons, the victim’s brother alleges, that the accused persons have abducted his sister.

The victim’s brother, who was crying over the phone, revealed that his sister had been kidnapped for more than 30 hours and had yet to be found. At the same time, the authorities are yet to apprehend any of the main accused in the matter.

Speaking to OpIndia, Ramkola police station in-charge Raju Singh confirmed the incident. According to Raju Singh, the police initiated action as soon as the complaint was filed. He stated that a case had been registered in this regard under section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the IPC and that three people had been taken into custody. Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed to recover the abducted girl.

प्रकरण में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है तथा पीड़िता की बरामदगी हेतु पुलिस टीमें सक्रिय हैं। — Kushinagar Police (@kushinagarpol) December 16, 2023

Officer Singh further informed that all the perpetrators mentioned in the complaint have been named in the FIR. He added that the three youths detained by the police are being interrogated. The officer clarified that the three of them had been detained and not arrested. The police said that at present their top priority is to find the victim.