On Wednesday, 24th January, Bihar Chief Minister and supremo of the Janata Dal (United) Nitish Kumar addressed a large audience at the Veterinary College Ground in Patna, a day after the central government announced Bharat Ratna for former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. However, he also utilised the opportunity to target his coalition allies.

“Karpoori Thakur was the biggest socialist leader of Bihar. You all should remember that among other things, Karpoori Thakur will be remembered for never using his clout to promote his family. He always thought about the common people of Bihar and the country, a marked contrast from many leaders today who promote only their family members,” he stated in a veiled attack against dynastic politics practised by many I.N.D.I. Alliance partners.

He added, “It was only after his death that we pressured his son Ramnath to join politics. He is now Rajya Sabha MP and we respect him very much.” Ramnath Thakur is also the party’s national general secretary. Nitish Kumar pointed out, “These days, people keep promoting their family members in politics. I have drawn inspiration from him. You all know that I have never sought to promote any of my family members. Make a note of this. I promoted other people. Always remember these things. I don’t care what others say.”

FLASH: Amid rumours of Bihar CM #NitishKumar breaking away from the alliance with RJD in Bihar, Kumar, on the occasion of Karpuri Thakur's jayanti, makes scathing remarks on Yadav family.



He says, "I never promoted any one from my family like Karpuri Thakur. Although there are… pic.twitter.com/eD6Zh75ecA — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) January 25, 2024

The chief minister remarked, “We had been demanding it (Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur) for a long time. I have been making the demand for Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur since 2007 from whichever government came to power at the Centre. Finally, this government gave him the honour. I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing it. Probably, now they have realised that without honouring such leaders, there is no going forward in politics. We are very happy that our long-pending demand has been fulfilled.”

He claimed, “I was told by Ramnath Thakur (who shared the dais with Nitish Kumar) that the prime minister had called him up after the announcement (of Bharat Ratna). I got the news through Ramnathji. The PM did not call me. But I want to thank him through the press. Don’t say that he had given Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur because of sustained demands from us. Let him take full credit. Nonetheless, I thank the PM and his government through the media persons for fulfilling a demand I have been raising since I assumed power in Bihar.”

The jibe at dynastic politics comes amid reports of growing fissures within the opposition bloc. Notably, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as well as Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann already announced that they are going to fight solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. As per reports, Nitish Kumar was too upset with he Congress Party after I.N.D.I. Alliance meetings.