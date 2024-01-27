Saturday, January 27, 2024
Baloch activists say Pakistan government's 'Death' squads have left Baloch mothers helpless

The ongoing challenges faced by the Baloch people have been increasing as in every corner of Balochistan, people have been abducted, killed and dumped.

Balochs have been systematically suppressed in Pakistan (Image Source: ANI)
Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Saturday highlighted that the state institutions and their backed death squads have rendered Baloch mothers forcibly “Helpless”, as enforced disappearances, abduction and killings continue in the city.

Activist Mahrang stressed that this is a people’s resistance, and only the people themselves can resist to end such barbaric policies.
“The state institutions and their backed death squads have rendered our Baloch mothers and their entire families forcibly “Helpless”. From every corner of Balochistan, they have abducted, killed, and dumped our nation’s fellows. What else remains but ‘Resistance’ and a movement against the genocidal and brutal policies of the state? This is a people’s resistance, and only the people themselves can resist to end such barbaric policies,” she posted on social media ‘X’.

Reportedly, two Baloch youths were forcibly displaced from the Kech district of Balochistan on Thursday, according to The Balochistan Post.

As per the reports, a large number of Pakistani forces raided different houses in Bulaida Bit and detained two young men, identified as Hafeezullah and Ismail who are said to be close relatives.

Meanwhile, After conducting a month-long protest sit-in in Islamabad, the participants of the Turbat long march, led by Mahrang Baloch, arrived in Quetta on Thursday. A crowd of thousands, including students and women, warmly welcomed the marchers at the Sariab area near Balochistan University, the Dawn News reported.

Mahrang Baloch urged the public to join the gathering scheduled in Quetta on January 27, emphasising that the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) would unveil its next course of action during this public meeting.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and the families of the enforced disappeared victims will hold a public gathering on a large scale in Quetta city against the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch people today.

BYC and other rights organizations alleged that Pakistan’s military institutions are behind the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of innocent people in Balochistan and the state’s mainstream parties, government, judiciary, and media are backing these crimes.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

