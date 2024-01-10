The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (10t January) directed YouTuber and journalist Shyam Meera Singh to take down a video he created about Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Justice Jasmeet Singh ruled that the video is prima facie defamatory against Ram Rahim given that it contains no disclaimer about the sources of the assertions. Accordingly, the Court ordered that the video be removed from all social media platforms within 24 hours.

It stated that Singh could create a new video with disclaimers stating that certain elements of the film were based on trial court rulings and a book authored by another journalist. Shyam Meera Singh posted the video “How Gurmeet Ram Rahim Fooled His Followers?” last month.

Ram Rahim Singh’s counsel challenged Shyam Meera Singh for defamation after he uploaded the video. He said that the film was an attempt to prejudice his appeal, which is scheduled for hearing before the High Court.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court voiced its disapproval on 8th January and cautioned YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh that he could face contempt proceedings for comments he made against the Court. Shyam Meera Singh, in one of his latest social media posts, had mentioned that he was being pressured by the Court in the case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“This is not fair. This is unfair. The court doesn’t force anybody. He’s saying he’s being forced. It was a concession. I could have passed an order. The court is very competent to pass an order about the merits of the case. It was done voluntarily. Where is the majburi (Compulsion)? You bring him here, and we’ll ask him what he wants, then it will not be a majburi (compulsion),” the court of Justice Jasmeet Singh was quoted as saying.

Meera Singh, however, informed the court that the video in question was based on trial court rulings and journalist Anurag Tripathi’s book “Dera Sacha Sauda and Gurmeet: A Decade-long Investigation.” He went on to say that the video is a journalistic work and that Ram Rahim has taken no action against Anurag Tripathi, even though his book has been in the public domain since 2018.