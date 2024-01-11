Thursday, January 11, 2024
HomeWorldState of emergency, empty streets, and gangsters running wild: Drug cartels declare war on...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

State of emergency, empty streets, and gangsters running wild: Drug cartels declare war on the government in Ecuador

The violence has elicited reactions from across the region, with Peru declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday along its northern border with Ecuador, and Brazil, Colombia, and Chile expressing support for Noboa's government.

Shraddha Pandey
The gang leader (L), and Ecuador's President (R) (Image source: TimesNow)
9

In Ecuador, several hundred soldiers patrolled the capital Quito, where residents were traumatised as an upsurge in violence shook the entire nation. After years of increasing dominance by international cartels using its ports to transport cocaine to the US and Europe, the small South American nation has found itself at the centre of a crisis. This time, the escalation of violence was triggered after Ecuador’s most dangerous gang leader, Jose Adolfo Macias, also known as “Fito”, escaped from the prison. The leader of the Los Choneros criminal gang was serving a 34-year jail sentence.

President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency for 60 days and a night curfew on 8th January, but the gangs responded by declaring “war” and threatening to kill civilians and security forces.

Gang members have also provoked several prison riots, set off public explosions, and carried out attacks in which at least 14 people have died. According to reports, 125 guards and 14 administrative staff were taken hostage across five different jails in Ecuador, with 11 later released.

On 10th January, President Daniel Noboa issued orders to “neutralise” criminal gangs after the attackers wearing balaclavas stormed and opened fire in a TV studio and threatened civilians and security forces with random executions. Just over two months after taking charge, Noboa announced the country to be in “internal armed conflict.”

“I have signed the executive decree declaring Internal Armed Conflict and identified the following transnational organised crime groups as terrorist organisations and belligerent non-state actors: Águilas, ÁguilasKiller, Ak47, Caballeros Oscuros, ChoneKiller, Choneros, Covicheros, Cuartel de las Feas, Cubanos, Fatales, Gangster, Kater Piler, Lagartos, Latin Kings, Lobos, Los p.27, Los Tiburones, Mafia 18, Mafia Trébol, Patrones, R7, Tiguerones. I have ordered the Armed Forces to carry out military operations to neutralizs these groups,” President Noboa wrote on X.

According to local media, some of the attackers were as young as 16 years old. This attack in particular sparked widespread panic, with many people abandoning work and closing their businesses.

Within hours of Noboa’s announcement on Monday, Ecuador witnessed a wave of nationwide attacks, including one in which gangsters held several police officers hostage. Following the kidnapping of the officers, the perpetrators released a terrifying video in which one was coerced to read a message to the president.

“You declared war, and you will get war,” read the frightened officer. “You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilians and soldiers to be the spoils of war.”

According to police, at least ten people have been killed in several incidents of gang attacks: eight in Guayaquil and two “viciously murdered by armed criminals” in the nearby town of Nobol.

“We are at war” announces Ecuadore President

“We are at war, and we will not surrender in the face of these terrorist groups,” Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said on Canela Radio on 10th January, estimating that 20,000 criminal gang members are operating in the country.

“We are making every effort to recover all the hostages. We are doing everything possible and impossible to get them safe and sound,” he said, after officially designating 22 gangs as terrorist organisations and declaring them legitimate military targets.

Noboa promised in the radio interview that he would crack down on drug trafficking organisations and restore peace in the country. 

“No hostage murdered” says Ecuadorean armed forces commander

Since the declaration of the state of emergency, 329 people have been arrested, the majority of whom are members of gangs such as Los Choneros, Los Lobos, and Los Tiguerones, according to armed forces commander Jaime Vela at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

In response to a query regarding terrifying videos that were making the rounds on social media and showed prison staff being subjected to severe violence, including being shot and hanging, Vela said, “There is no hostage who has been murdered.”

Security forces patrolled hospitals, public transportation, and newsrooms throughout Ecuador. The government has ordered teachers and students to hold classes remotely until Friday.

Ecuadorean soldiers frisk a man while on patrol in the streets of Cuenca, Ecuador, on January 9 (Image source: AFP)

Curfew in Ecuador

Following the escape of the high-profile prisoner and subsequent prison riots, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a nationwide state of emergency for 60 days on January 8. The nationwide curfew is in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., with exceptions for certain essential workers and people travelling to and from airports with scheduled flights during curfew hours.

A deserted street in Ecuador amidst the curfew (Image source: SkyNews)

18 million people are living under the curfew in the country as the authorities hunt for ‘Fito’ and other gangsters.

Violence in Ecuador triggers reaction across the region

The violence has elicited reactions from across the region, with Peru declaring a state of emergency on Tuesday along its northern border with Ecuador, and Brazil, Colombia, and Chile expressing support for Noboa’s government. Meanwhile, Ecuador’s main creditor, China, has temporarily closed its embassy and consulates until further notification.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, condemned the violence. “We are committed to supporting Ecuadoreans’ security and prosperity and bolstering co-operation with partners to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice,”  he wrote.

Drugs, gangs, and violence in Ecuador

The surge in violence in Ecuador began in February 2021 with a massacre inside the country’s most “violent prison”, Literol Penitentiary, in which at least 79 people died. Another massacre inside the prison occurred in September of last year, killing 116 inmates and beheading several of them. According to reports, 18 clashes occurred inside prisons over the last three years, killing over 450 people. From 2018 to 2022, the country’s murder rate nearly quadrupled and a record 220 tonnes of drugs were confiscated last year.

Authorities in Ecuador claim that gangster Fito’s Los Choneros gang is behind an upsurge in violence that has been linked to drug trafficking and escalated to another level last year with the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. According to authorities, the gang has ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.

Ecuador violence impacts markets

The increase in violence, as well as the government’s response, has grave repercussions for public safety, human rights, and Ecuador’s international reputation. The situation has also had a detrimental effect on financial markets, with Ecuadorian bonds losing value as concerns about the country’s stability grow.

According to LSEG data, the 2035 bond fell 1.125 cents to 36.25 cents on the dollar, the 2030 bond fell 1 cent to 48.25 cents, and the 2040 bond fell half a cent to 32.5 cents. Spreads in JPMorgan’s EMBIG index widened 83 basis points to 2,039 basis points, reversing all of the year’s gains in a rally that began in mid-December.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDrug cartels south america
Shraddha Pandey
Shraddha Pandey
Hindu, right-minded, I write to express, introvert otherwise

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

As subcontinent Muslims outrage about Smriti Irani’s visit to Madinah, Saudis push back, say they don’t care about opinions of ‘converted Muslims’

OpIndia Staff -

Congress gives URL of fake ‘Donate for Desh’ website in official document, money went to unknown people

OpIndia Staff -

Suchana Seth, Bengaluru CEO who killed her son, was arrested because of a traffic jam on the Goa-Bangalore highway: What the cab driver told

OpIndia Staff -

Door blown off mid-air: As Boeing faces crisis, filings reveal how they prioritised ‘diversity’ and ‘inclusion’ over performance and security

Anurag -

Federation Of Western India Cine Employees boycotts Maldives, body advises producers to find alternative locations for shoots in India

OpIndia Staff -

Surging illegal immigration in the US: NYC shuts down school to house 2,000 migrants, Elon Musk says ‘they are coming for your homes next’

Paurush Gupta -

Pakistan Supreme Court upholds death sentence to former dictator Pervez Musharraf for imposing ‘unconstitutional’ emergency, a year after his death

ANI -

‘Suicidal and unfortunate’: Congress leaders express disappointment over party’s decision to decline Ram Mandir invitation

OpIndia Staff -

Violation of protocol norms: Lok Sabha privileges committee summons senior officials from Jharkhand over cases against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar visits Bittu Bajrangi’s house to offer condolences on his brother’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com