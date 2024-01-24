Friday, January 26, 2024
HomeWorldFormer Australian PM Scott Morrison joins American consulting firm led by former US President...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Former Australian PM Scott Morrison joins American consulting firm led by former US President Trump’s NSA

Morrison's hiring comes as the former US president Trump is widely expected to win the Republican nominee in the 2024 US election, as he aims at a comeback to the White House.

OpIndia Staff
Scott Morrison
Former Australian PM Scott Morrison joins American Global Strategies led by former US President Trump's NSA Robert O'Brien (Image via ABC)
84

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to join a consulting firm headed by former US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. This comes after Morrison announced on Tuesday that he intends to leave politics and enter the private sector. Morrison is joining American Global Strategies LLC as non-executive Vice Chairman.

In a statement, Robert O’Brien, who served as Donald Trump’s hostage affairs envoy and then top national security advisor said, “Prime Minister Scott Morrison is widely regarded as one of the most consequential world leaders of the last decade, presiding over unprecedented changes to Australia’s foreign and defense policies. As American Global Strategies’ non-Executive Vice Chairman, Prime Minister Morrison will bring high-level relationships and unique geopolitical insights to our clients.”

Meanwhile, Morrison said that he is “looking forward to working once again with Ambassador O’Brien and the whole AGS team, especially here in the Indo-Pacific. Robert and I enjoyed a great working relationship when I was Prime Minister. Together we can draw on our combined networks and experience in the region to help clients navigate a highly dynamic geopolitical landscape that presents risks and opportunities.”

In addition to defence and security space, Morrison asserted that supply chains, technological change, resource security, energy transition, and new sorts of partnerships between the private and public sectors are all affected by the world becoming an increasingly more complicated place.

American Global Strategies comprises several former White House and government officials. Morrison’s hiring comes as the former US president Trump is widely expected to win the Republican nominee in the 2024 US election, as he aims at a comeback to the White House.

Notably, Morrison served as Australia’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, his Liberal-National alliance was defeated by the Labour Party, and Anthony Albanese became the Prime Minister.

During the course of his tenure, Morrison worked to foster the Quad alliance, which strengthened ties with India, Japan, and the United States. During his time as prime minister, he was seen as shifting Australia’s focus away from China, as evidenced by the Aukus nuclear submarine agreement with the US and the UK.

Reports say that Scott Morrison’s domestic popularity plummeted following a series of issues surrounding his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, including disclosures that he covertly swore himself into various ministries at the prime of the epidemic. When it came to light, members of his own party began calling for his resignation from parliament.

On Tuesday, Morrison wrote an emotional note on Instagram hinting at his post-politics career. “Just letting you know (especially everyone locally) that after more than 16 years as the Member for Cook, I have decided to leave parliament at the end of February to take on new challenges in the global corporate sector and spend more time with my family,” Morrison wrote.

Notably, Scott Morrison was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 after winning preselection for the Cook seat. He was named Minister of Immigration and Border Protection in 2013, and then Minister of Social Services in 2014 and 2015. Morrison was treasurer for almost three years, from 2015 to 2018, before taking over as prime minister.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

132 Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi, among 5 Padma Vibhushan recipients, Foxconn CEO awarded Padma Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -

75th Republic Day: Kartavya Path to witness Nari Shakti, all-women Tri-Service contingent, all-women Armed Forces Medical Service contingent to march

OpIndia Staff -

A large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the existing structure, pillars and plasters were reused: ASI report on Gyanvapi

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court grants protection to Jamiat Ulama e-Hind Halal Trust over ban on Halal certification by UP govt, orders no coercive action by police

ANI -

US Supreme Court allows Biden government to cut razor wire put up by Texas at Mexico border, massive influx of illegal migrants possible before...

OpIndia Staff -

Arfa Khanum cites SC order to claim BJP govt was ordered to build the mosque in Ayodhya but they only built the Ram Mandir:...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man Fakhruddin Qureshi gets death threats for distributing saffron flags on Pran Pratishtha, seeks justice

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Contractor who found the stone for sculpting Ram Lalla idol by Arun Yogiraj was fined Rs 80,000 for alleged illegal quarrying at private...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold mega roadshow in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, visit Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar

ANI -

‘Breaking Hanuman idol is akin to cutting the neck of Sanatanis’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh fumes at CM Nitish Kumar over Hanuman idol vandalisation in...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com